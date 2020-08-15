Quiz: How much do you remember about England v Pakistan Tests?
As England face Pakistan, we thought it would be an ideal time to test your knowledge of previous Tests between the sides.
England snatched a riveting three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test thanks to a daring partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler.
That match will be remembered as one of England's great chases. But which other memorable moments from past series can you recall?
Quiz compiled by Joe Canavan.
