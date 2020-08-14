Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England beat Australia in last summer's World Cup semi-finals

England will play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals against Australia next month.

The matches, due to be played in July, were postponed as part of the restructured schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The T20s will be at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on 4, 6 and 8 September, with the second live on BBC TV

Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will stage the ODIs on 11, 13 and 16 September.

England play T20s against Pakistan at Old Trafford on 28 and 30 August and 1 September.

England's 50-over team, who won the World Cup last year, beat Ireland 2-1 in an ODI series at Southampton that finished earlier this month.

"The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition," said England and Wales chief executive Tom Harrison.

"These will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer."

Australia will leave Perth on 23 August and travel to Derby for four inter-squad matches.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been named in the 21-man squad after recovering from an elbow injury.

Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, left-arm pace bowler Daniel Sams and seamer Riley Meredith, all uncapped, have also been included.

"It's vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times," said Australia head coach Justin Langer.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will miss the tour to travel to the rearranged Indian Premier League, where he is head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.

Australia squad

Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Fixtures

Friday, 4 September: First T20, Ageas Bowl (18:00 BST)

Sunday, 6 September: Second T20, Ageas Bowl (14:00)

Tuesday, 8 September: Third T20, Ageas Bowl (18:00)

Friday, 11 September: First ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)

Sunday, 13 September: Second ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)

Wednesday, 16 September: Third ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)