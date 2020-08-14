England v Australia: Twenty20 & one-day internationals announced
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England will play three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals against Australia next month.
The matches, due to be played in July, were postponed as part of the restructured schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The T20s will be at Southampton's Ageas Bowl on 4, 6 and 8 September, with the second live on BBC TV
Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester will stage the ODIs on 11, 13 and 16 September.
England play T20s against Pakistan at Old Trafford on 28 and 30 August and 1 September.
England's 50-over team, who won the World Cup last year, beat Ireland 2-1 in an ODI series at Southampton that finished earlier this month.
"The rivalry between England and Australia is the pinnacle of sporting competition," said England and Wales chief executive Tom Harrison.
"These will be thrilling contests and a perfect way to culminate the men's international season in this extraordinary summer."
Australia will leave Perth on 23 August and travel to Derby for four inter-squad matches.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been named in the 21-man squad after recovering from an elbow injury.
Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, left-arm pace bowler Daniel Sams and seamer Riley Meredith, all uncapped, have also been included.
"It's vital for cricket that we do everything we can to keep the game going in these tough times," said Australia head coach Justin Langer.
Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will miss the tour to travel to the rearranged Indian Premier League, where he is head coach of the Rajasthan Royals.
Australia squad
Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
Fixtures
Friday, 4 September: First T20, Ageas Bowl (18:00 BST)
Sunday, 6 September: Second T20, Ageas Bowl (14:00)
Tuesday, 8 September: Third T20, Ageas Bowl (18:00)
Friday, 11 September: First ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)
Sunday, 13 September: Second ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)
Wednesday, 16 September: Third ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (13:00)
- Football Daily: How has lockdown affected lower league players?
- Escape Mix: Tracks to help you wind down today
Nottsfan
Joel Anderson
BigRob
Adam Collins
Dave Harris
John T Roads
Oh well, Aussies again it is.
Football Jim
joe mell
Joel Anderson
ODI: defend good ball smack bad ball
T20: smack good ball smack bad ball
simonk
Albanians with Hypodermics
One thing though, they’ll need to keep the whinging australians away from the wet and dry.
bluenose
3robert3
an be quite nice
Chorlton and the Wheelies
I'm 20 and *none* of my uni mates like cricket. It was the same at school. What do I do? Point them towards a Test match where Dom Sibley is blocking it for 400 balls? While *I* can appreciate the skill required, they think it's boring. No, I point them towards the hitting of T20. Simple as that.
GrouchoM
One lousy T20 - thanks ECB, my cup runneth over.
Dougal
Django
MIKE
BBC Riversway
WordtotheWise