England Test opener Mark Stoneman was one of four wickets for Ian Holland

Bob Willis Trophy, Arundel Castle (day one): Surrey 79-5: Evans 39*; Holland 4-22 Hampshire: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Surrey 0 pts Scorecard

Hampshire seamer Ian Holland grasped a rare chance to open the bowling by taking four wickets in 22 balls as Surrey ended day one of their Bob Willis Trophy game on 79-5 at Arundel.

United States international Holland ripped through the Surrey top order along with new-ball partner Brad Wheal - with Kyle Abbott, Fidel Edwards, Keith Barker, Ryan Stevenson and Ajeet Dale all sidelined for the match.

Laurie Evans and Jamie Smith set about a recovery for an equally depleted Surrey, and their stand was unbeaten on 43 as the visitors steadied their innings before rain and bad light brought an early close to play.

Surrey skipper Mark Stoneman won the toss and elected to bat first after no play was completed during the morning session, because of rain and bad light.

That decision almost immediately looked incorrect as Holland began to roll through Surrey.

He needed just five balls to dismiss Ryan Patel - with the left-handed batsman able to block the ball only for it to slowly rotate back and remove his off-stump bail.

In his next over, Holland found Scott Borthwick's outside edge to nick behind for a duck.

Scotland international Wheal then put his injury problems behind him to have Will Jacks lbw - his 10 overs in the session returning one for 29 - before Stoneman was leg before to Holland for 21.

Winless Surrey have also fallen foul of availability issues, with 14 players missing for their defeat by Essex last week.

They welcomed back former South Africa international Morne Morkel - who flew in from Australia - with Matt Dunn and Jason Roy also returning to the side.

Roy, who missed the opening two rounds as he was in England's white-ball side, was the fifth man to depart on his first red-ball appearance since last summer's Ashes, and first for Surrey for almost two years.

He offered no shot and Holland's delivery was adjudged to be hitting the off stump - handing the all-rounder his 50th first-class scalp.

Ian Holland:

"A lot was happening out there. It was nipping around and swinging, which we were expecting with the overhead conditions but, if we strayed, they scored quickly.

"It was nice the wickets fell my way. Taking the new ball was a good opportunity to make the most of the conditions.

"I hadn't taken the new ball before for Hampshire so it was a nice opportunity to step up knowing that we had a lot of senior bowlers not playing."

