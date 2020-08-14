England v Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan & weather frustrate hosts

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at the Ageas Bowl

Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two of five)
Pakistan 223-9: Abid 60, Rizwan 60*, Anderson 3-48, Broad 3-56
England: Yet to bat
England were frustrated by gritty Pakistan batting and more bad weather on day two of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl.

Rain and bad light meant only 40.2 overs were possible as the tourists reached 223-9.

Babar Azam blunted England in seamer-friendly conditions before falling for 47 to Stuart Broad.

Pakistan were 158-6 but Mohammad Rizwan capitalised on strange England tactics with an unbeaten 60 after being dropped on 14.

He dominated a ninth-wicket stand of 39 with Mohammad Abbas which could prove crucial.

Pakistan are edging towards a good score in conditions that may suit their seam attack.

There have been only 86 overs across the first two days - on day two, rain delayed the start by 90 minutes and bad light took the players off at 16:45 BST - but there is still time for a positive result in a low-scoring game.

When England, who lead 1-0 in the three-Test series, bat they will likely face a stiff examination with more gloomy, humid weather forecast for much of the match.

England let Pakistan back in again

England began the day on top with Pakistan 126-5. They ended it having allowed Pakistan to battle back.

Babar and Rizwan were patient in the delayed morning session. They scored only 29 runs in an hour-long session.

When Babar edged a fine delivery from Stuart Broad - one that pitched on a good length and moved away - to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, England had an opening at Pakistan's long tail.

Rizwan had been troubled by deliveries similar to the Babar dismissal early on. Instead of continuing with that tactic, England changed their approach and offered Rizwan easy singles in an attempt to bowl at the tailenders.

Rizwan - dropped on 14 by wicketkeeper Buttler diving high to his left off a top-edged pull - punished England with the bowling now scattergun, his five fours coming after he had faced 70 balls.

At the other end, Yasir Shah came out with attacking intent but edged a drive to Buttler off James Anderson, and Shaheen Afridi was run out by a Dom Sibley direct hit for a 19-ball duck.

Rizwan's stand with Abbas lasted 10.2 overs and was a passage of play similar to two seen in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, when England also faltered tactically.

After bad light brought an early tea, England came out and reverted to their original plan. Broad immediately dismissed Abbas lbw with a full, straight ball.

Babar's innings shows the difficulties to come

At the start of the day, most would have expected Babar to be the batsman to cause England problems rather than Rizwan.

Babar is sixth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings and had scored five hundreds and six fifties in his previous 12 Tests. The way a batsman of his class was becalmed showed the difficulties others will face.

The right-hander left 30% of balls in his innings, the most in any of his innings that lasted 35 balls or more.

The ball swung and seamed all day and there was notable bounce too.

The wily Abbas will expect to capitalise on the movement when he comes to bowl, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, both of whom are capable of higher speeds than England's bowlers, will also pose a threat.

If the weather holds over the final three days we could be faced with a fascinating Test.

'It will be a sleepless night for the England openers' - what they said

Stuart Broad, speaking to Sky Sports, on England's tactics to Rizwan: "If you bring all the field up with a batsman in on 60 you can leak 30-40 runs really quickly.

"But you lose intensity when everyone is on the boundary - you're just hoping for a mistake. If someone gets in and starts playing awkwardly it can be tricky."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "Pakistan are back in the game and England are going to have to fight hard with the bat tomorrow - 223 doesn't sound a massive amount but a 140 all out is possible on this pitch.

"It will be a sleepless night for the England openers. I wouldn't be able to sleep tonight knowing that I had to face Mohammad Abbas on this wicket. He could win Pakistan the Test."

Former England spinner Phil Tufnell: "England could easily be 50-4 on this pitch."

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood: "If Pakistan can get another 15-20 runs they will be crucial."

  • An awful decision to stop play, the ICC really need to get on this, because it is just ridiculous. Neither the batsman or the bowlers wanted to get off, so why did they need to.

  • The light situation is beyond farcical. Can anyone think of a sport that shoots itself in the foot as badly as test cricket? The only one I can think of is boxing, when world champions avoid each other for years. How is it possible in this day and age to lose half a day to light? ICC must sort this mess out!

  • This ‘bad light’ under the floodlights is an utter farce. Someone suggested ‘health and safety’ issues. I would suggest coal mining and working in intensive care is slightly more dangerous.

    Utterly pathetic.

  • To be honest, if JB HAD caught that, it would have been lauded as an amazing catch. He did well to get a glove on it. Bowling so much down the leg side or on the pads is poor cricket, yet JB is expected to be able to make up for it? Come on. He did well in that session against some terrible bowling lines.

    • itsallgammon replied:
      IMO only a cricketer of exceptional ability would have got near that. The nay sayers (sorry yesterday's men who now are on a jolly and who need to voice controversial views to keep their snouts in the trough) just had to mention that Stokes (of all people) had dropped as many as 16 catches lately when most players and especially the "pundits" would not even have been near the catch

  • Clueless commentators on the Buttler “drop”. He was lucky to get that close to it.

    • Nick replied:
      Agreed, and its really hard to appreciate from the tv angles just how much the ball is moving about and dipping in these conditions.
      I am a bit worried about his gloves though, as the ball seems to be regularly bouncing out. One for the keepers out there, are his gloves too firm so not receiving the ball smoothly? Or is it a technical thing needing more give/softer hands as he takes the ball?

  • Opposition are allowed to play well. Rizwan's is a brilliant innings given the conditions and quality bowlers. Disappointing to go off for bad light when perfectly playable - umpires erred on day one when they took a conservative reading. They should be fined a part of their match fee to try and prevent this all too common occurrence.

    • callmearealist replied:
      Although presumably the umpires don't want to see an end to the day's play any more than we do; I'd imagine their hands are tied by regulations? Surely they're following the guidance they're given by ICC

  • Play due to start at 11.00. Gets under way at 12.30. Why wasn't an early lunch taken between 11.50 and 12.30? Instead we get 1 hour play. Then they all troop off in good light to the Pavillion for another 45 minutes for lunch. Farce. Could have scheduled the afternoon for 12.30 to 15.45. Then tea and on we go. Why no 10.30 start? Why go off when huge floodlights are illuminating the playing area?

    • MC replied:
      It's hard to argue with that, unless of course the roast pork wasn't ready....

  • In the Forty years I've been watching test cricket, the bad light laws have been farcical with all sorts of excuses being made by the games administrators.... rule changes seem to end up with the same farce. With floodlights the umpires need to keep the sides on the pitch... It won't be T20 that kills test cricket, it will be Tests crickets willingness to stop and right off hours of a match.

  • angus @1859

    I am forced to conclude that you either know nothing about keeping wicket, or didn't see the incident & are simply bandwagoning.

    The chance in question was wide down the leg-side, lifting, and Buttler would have had about 1s total to pick up the line of the ball, anticipate where it was going, and move to intercept it. He did dam' well to even get a fingertip on it.

  • The light hasn't changed since like 3pm. Yet the umpires take out those stupid meter things, and call off 3hrs worth of cricket.

    Test cricket is fun to watch, with very archaic laws. Bring this time to the current decade!!

  • Those having a go at Butler simply know nothing about cricket Some people simply want to have a go He took two catches and performed well against some difficult bowling These comments just become so boring predictable and unfair

  • Nearly as stupid as the tea rule, where they go off for a break not long after returning from a 2 hour rain delay.

  • I have to admit that Joe Root's tactics frustrated England too.

    • MaksiNorway replied:
      223-9.

      You would just love England to bowl them out for... let's say 100 all out?
      Then we go in and score........ what? maybe 600 in a day?
      And then bowl Pakistan out again for about 80?

      Yeah, it would be lovely that, wouldn't it?

  • And they expect people to fork out 90 quid like I did for the Ashes at Edgbaston last August. Luckily a nice day but would have been livid today.

  • To finally get on the pitch after a delayed start, only to then go off for lunch after an hour when the light was good seems a bit ridiculous.
    When there's rain and light issues there's got to be a bit more flexibility to allow play to take place when it can.

  • Good job there were no paying customers present. There would have been a riot. Not a good advert for our wonderful game in these tough times. Sort it.

  • This England side is in a 'good' position (better than Pakistan's position). A couple of items to note: Had this been an England total - the headline would have read 'woeful England bowled out cheaply', typical anti-English BBC. They should demote the 'plonker' who kept giving 'sham' bad light delays for most of today's play. Just get on with it!

  • ICC please change the rules! There should be an enquiry about this

  • Yet again Butler drops one that would have meant Pakistan being all out.
    Alex Stewart rates Foakes as best w/k in the world. Average 40+ in test cricket. Adapts to the situation as needed yet still England persist with Butler.

    • MIKE MITCHELL replied:
      Bairstow is by far the best “all round“ gloveman/batsman. Not the best batsman not the best wicketkeeper but best all rounder. Should have left him at 7 until Ed Smith came on board and tried to fix something which was never broken in the first place.

  • Absolutely pathetic to have lost almost 1/2 day to bad light - with floodlights on! Don’t get me started on the lunch fiasco... Time for cricket to enter the 21st century.

