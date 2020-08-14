Marchant de Lange has played in two Tests for South Africa

Bob Willis Trophy, Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Date: 15-18 August Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Bristol

Glamorgan make one squad change as they face Gloucestershire in Cardiff, with seamer Lukas Carey replacing the rested Michael Hogan in their 13-man group.

Paceman Marchant de Lange is likely to return to the team after 12th-man duty in Worcester.

It is Glamorgan's first home match of the season after defeat in Somerset and a draw against Worcestershire.

Gloucestershire could give a debut to batsman Tom Lace, who has just signed from Middlesex.

They have one won and lost one, and stand eight points above Glamorgan in the Central Group.

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard warns he is expecting better starts with the bat, after struggling in the second innings at New Road and registering two low scores at Taunton.

"In a normal campaign you'd look to give guys four, maybe five games, but in this shorter form probably one more game (before considering changes)," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"On what appeared to be a flat deck it's easy to be a bit casual, and I was disappointed in how we started that (second innings at Worcester). You have to be switched on every time you bat."

Batsman Kiran Carlson, who hit 79 in the first innings at Worcester, says he is enjoying his promotion to number three despite the team's shaky starts.

"It's a tough gig, I'm enjoying the pressure. It's exciting to be back playing at home at Sophia Gardens and hopefully the rain holds off. It's about making sure we are 100% ready when we do get on the pitch," he said.

"All the boys are used to rain delays, having to go off and on. But every time we get on the pitch we have to try to win that session or that hour.

"We play Gloucestershire quite often, it's a good joust between us and it's gone either way, so it's going to be a close contest."

The match is being played behind closed doors, but the club has invested in an enhanced online video streaming service which will also carry the BBC commentary.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Carlson, Root, Cooke (c,wk), Cullen, C Taylor, Douthwaite, Wagg, Bull, Van der Gugten, de Lange, Carey.

Gloucestershire (from): Charlesworth, Dent (c), Van Buuren, G Hankins, Higgins, Hammond, Lace, J Taylor, Roderick (wk), Scott, Smith, Shaw, M Taylor, Payne.