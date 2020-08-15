Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The weather has stopped play in all five Tests in England this summer

Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three of five) Pakistan 223-9: Abid 60, Rizwan 60*, Anderson 3-48, Broad 3-56 England: Yet to bat Scorecard

England's hopes of victory in the second Test against Pakistan are fading after more bad weather wiped out the third day at the Ageas Bowl.

Bad light, rain and a wet outfield prevented Pakistan resuming on their overnight 223-9, but there was a frustrating period in the afternoon when conditions seemed to improve.

After three pitch inspections play was abandoned at 17:15 BST.

England lead 1-0 in the three-Test series.

Only 86 overs have been bowled from a possible 270 across the first three days.

Poor weather is forecast for the final two days of the Test, meaning a draw is the most likely result.

For England to win they would have to find time to take the final Pakistan wicket, post a first-innings score in excess of the tourists' and bowl Pakistan out for a second time.

Mohammad Rizwan will resume on Sunday on 60 not out and Naseem Shah one.

Bad weather has plagued England's Test summer, with interruptions in every game, although none of the four previous matches have ended in a draw.

The light was poor in the morning, and again after 16:00, but the disappointment was that play was not possible in a dry, lighter, two-hour window after lunch.

The umpires blamed a wet outfield for play not resuming.

"It is frustrating for everyone," former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"I don't think there has been any urgency. You think of the amount of time and cost that everyone has put in for series to happen.

"Over the three days there have been times when it has been raining, and you can't play in the rain, but there have been 60 or 70 overs when we could have been playing."

The third Test begins on Friday, also at the Ageas Bowl.