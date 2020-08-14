Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The pink ball could be used in in all Test cricket to avoid play being lost to bad light, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Only 86 overs were bowled on the first two days of the second England-Pakistan Test because of rain and bad light.

No play was possible after 16:45 BST when poor light forced the players from the field for a second time on Friday, with Pakistan closing on 223-9.

"It's a terrible look for the game," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special.

"The more I watch this, particularly in England, the pink ball could be the solution - just play with it all the time."

Pink balls are used in day-night Test cricket with teams continuing to play under floodlights.

The decision to leave the field because of bad light lies with the umpires when they deem it is "dangerous or unreasonable" to proceed.

"It's been a summer where I've seen the light being taken more than any other summer I can remember," said Vaughan, who captained England in 51 of his 82 Tests.

"In a summer where the game desperately needs cricket to be on, it just doesn't make sense.

"Those that are paid the big cheques for the broadcast have got to step up and say to the ICC [International Cricket Council] 'this isn't good enough -you've got to come up with a solution that allows the game to be played in conditions like these'."

The Laws state conditions are unreasonable "if there is actual and foreseeable risk to the safety of any player or umpire".

Umpires take a reading using a light meter when they first leave the field during a Test and that measurement acts as a benchmark for the remainder of the match.

What do the players say?

England bowler James Anderson said there should be "more leeway" for the umpires, rather than play having to stop once the light reaches the previous meter reading.

When play was stopped for the final time, Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 60 and Pakistan's tail was frustrating England's bowlers.

"Sometimes it doesn't seem the batsmen are struggling too much," Anderson said.

Another suggestion is to use the traditional red ball but swap it for a pink one when the light fades to allow the match to continue.

England bowler Stuart Broad said that would be "an unfair balance to the game".

"I don't agree with bringing in a pink ball at all," he said.

"That's probably going a little bit too far and complicating the situation a little bit too much.

"If the players' safety is in doubt then the officials have to bring us off. If the players feel safe and the officials feel it is safe then you play."

What do you think?

Matthew, W4: It's high time cricket joined the 21st Century. Baseball, tennis and T20 have all been perfectly fine under lights for many years. It's not complicated.

Someone That You Used To Know: Ridiculous. My mates and I used to play cricket in 10x darker than this and we were using a tennis racket and a golf ball...! This really cannot be good for the longer form of cricket.

Andy, Huyton: Why can't two balls be picked by the fielding side at the start of an innings? One red one and one pink one when light becomes an issue.

Mark, Calderdale: This is honestly pathetic. Given what the players, staff, and all of you supporting folks have put themselves through in isolation, this is utterly disrespectful. Neither team want to stop, nobody wants to stop. Pick a pink ball of suitable overs and carry on.

Dave, Bucks: Cricket does a lot well, but the authorities need to take action around them issue of bad light. It threatens to drive away interest that can't the sport can't afford to lose.