Glamorgan batsman Billy Root signed a new contract which runs until 2022 earlier this year

Bob Willis Trophy, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two): Glamorgan 80-5 (48 overs): Shaw 2-12 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Glamorgan 0 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Gloucestershire's seamers dominated Glamorgan on the second day of their Bob Willis Trophy match in Cardiff as the home side struggled to 80-5.

Josh Shaw (2-12) removed Glamorgan openers Nick Selman and Charlie Hemphrey after they had battled through 18 overs for 27 runs in the first session.

Matt Taylor, David Payne and George Scott chipped in with a wicket each in overcast conditions.

But rain at tea ended the day's play.

Conditions were always likely to help the bowlers with Chris Dent having no hesitation in putting Glamorgan in, with his attack justifying the captain's decision.

The run-rate crawled along at under two runs per over, with Billy Root's unbeaten 18 the top score of the day.

Gloucestershire are giving a debut to batsman Tom Lace, newly signed from Middlesex after spending 2019 on loan at Derbyshire.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"Before lunch it was just trying to get through, the Gloucester bowlers held a good full length and there was a bit in the pitch as you'd expect having been under covers, with some swing as well.

"The way our openers got through to lunch was rather pleasing, but they tried to press on and chose a couple of balls that weren't full enough to drive.

"We've still got some fine players in the pavilion with Billy (Root) in great form and Dan (Douthwaite) showed glimpses in that brief innings."

Gloucestershire seamer Josh Shaw told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We bowled well in the first session but didn't get our rewards, but the chat was just about sticking in there and they came for me after lunch.

"With overhead conditions and the wicket being under cover for a couple of days, it was always going to be the aim to win the toss and bowl.

"Coming down on loan from Yorkshire for the last three or four years, it has been been a bit of a challenge but it's great that I'm here now on a three-year deal."