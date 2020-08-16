Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chauhan formerly held the record for the most Test runs without making a century (2,084) - it has only been surpassed by Shane Warne (3,154)

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan has died at the age of 73, a month after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The right-hander played 40 Tests for his country between 1969 and 1981, mostly as the opening partner of India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.

He made 2,084 Test runs, with a highest score of 97 against Australia in 1981.

After retirement, he held various positions with the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, and also served as the India team manager.

Chauhan also entered politics, twice being elected to the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament, and was a cabinet minister in his home state of Uttar Pradesh.