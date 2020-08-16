Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four of five) Pakistan 223-9: Rizwan 72, Abid 60, Broad 4-56, Anderson 3-48 England 7-1: Shaheen 1-5 Scorecard

The second Test between England and Pakistan is set to end in a draw after more rain meant there was only an hour's play on day four at the Ageas Bowl.

Just 96.2 overs have been bowled in the match from a possible 360 because of rain and bad light.

Play resumed at 11:00 BST on Sunday and England finally bowled Pakistan out for 236 when Mohammad Rizwan fell to Stuart Broad for 72.

Rory Burns was dismissed by the fourth ball of England's reply but rain stopped play with the hosts 7-1.

The players were taken from the field at 12:00 BST and the initial light rain became heavier.

The rain stopped about 15:45 but the umpires abandoned play soon after because the outfield would take at least two and a half hours to dry.

There was then a comical situation where the ground was bathed in sunshine under blue skies in the evening but no play was possible.

More rain is forecast for day five, meaning a positive result is all but impossible.

England would have bat beyond Pakistan and then bowl out the tourists cheaply to force the victory that would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third Test begins on Friday at the same ground.

Misery for Burns on another miserable day

The real shame is that the action we have seen in this game has been very watchable. There just has not been enough of it for a positive result.

Pakistan resumed on 223-9 and Rizwan - unbeaten on 60 overnight - charged down the pitch and swiped at James Anderson's first delivery.

The ball moved prodigiously off the seam all morning as Pakistan added 13 in 5.2 overs before Rizwan skied a leading edge to cover, giving Broad figures of 4-56.

England's openers emerged in the gloom with little to gain and much to lose. The chances of an England win were already slim.

Burns edged the first ball of the innings just short of second slip. His luck was short-lived as he was soon well taken at second slip by Asad Shafiq.

England's openers have now amassed four ducks in five Tests this season - their joint most in an English Test summer.

Abbas was equally challenging at the other end. There were five play-and-misses in his first seven balls, including the first delivery Dom Sibley faced that jagged back and hit him on the hip.

A faint inside edge spared Crawley first ball as Pakistan reviewed a not-out lbw decision.

It was an entertaining period and one that showed how difficult this match could have been for England had more play been possible.

Despite the likelihood of a draw, batting consultant Jonathan Trott said England can take "lot of momentum going into the next game" from the final day's play.

"We've taken momentum from the last game, how we finished there and the win we had," the former batsman said.

"It's important we don't just see it as a day to bat out or to walk away with a draw and still be 1-0 up.

"There is still some work to be done against the new ball tomorrow morning to make sure we're in a good place going into the third Test."