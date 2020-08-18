Simon Harmer has taken 28 wickets in three Bob Willis Trophy matches

Bob Willis Trophy, 1st Central County Ground (day four): Sussex 194 & 141: Rawlins 40; Harmer 5-54 Essex 140 & 199-7: Lawrence 60; Garton 4-50 Essex (19 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Essex maintained their 100% winning record in the Bob Willis Trophy as Dan Lawrence's stylish half-century helped them to a three-wicket victory against Sussex.

Lawrence, in his first match since returning from England Test duty made 60 off 77 balls, as the county champions chased down 196 for their third win in as many games.

That run-chase was made possible thanks to Simon Harmer (5-54) again leading the way with the ball as the hosts slumped from 57-2 overnight to 141 all out. Only Delray Rawlins (40) was able to counter-attack but he was one of the South African's scalps as he tried to make quick runs with the tail.

With 52 overs in which to chase the highest total of the match, Essex set about it in positive fashion - Alastair Cook (26) and Nick Browne (19) quickly putting on 44 for the first wicket.

Lawrence and captain Tom Westley (24) then shared a vital 69-run partnership for the third wicket before Meaker removed Westley and George Garton (4-40) once again made a vital breakthrough for Sussex to dismiss Lawrence.

Sussex looked to have a sniff of victory themselves when Mitch Claydon returned to take two wickets in three balls to reduce Essex to 172-7.

But Paul Walter (27 not out) and Aaron Beard (10 not out) put away the loose balls in the closing overs to complete the chase for the visitors.

Essex are now the only side with a perfect record after three rounds, leading the South Group on 61 points.

They face second-placed Hampshire next at Arundel from Saturday while Sussex's second defeat in their three games now makes their chances of reaching the final unlikely.

Sussex captain Ben Brown:

"We're really flat because we lost but it was always a tough challenge taking on the county champions.

"And it's a great experience for our youngsters to play against guys like Alastair Cook and Simon Harmer so, although we're disappointed not to get over the line, there have been a lot of positives.

"It's difficult to take when you get so close to winning but after losing by an innings to Kent last week I was really proud of the performance we put in.

"We've got a young team, so to go toe to toe with the county champions over four days speaks volume for the way we've reacted to last week."

Essex batsman Paul Walter:

"We're delighted to get over the line. And Dan Lawrence played a brilliant innings, but we know we can play better than that.

"Our bowlers were brilliant. A chase of over 200 on that wicket would have been difficult. It got a bit tight when they took two wickets in an over.

"But Aaron Beard and myself have batted together loads over the years and we took the responsibility to get us over the line.

"That's three wins out of three but we're aware that only the two teams with the best record go through to the final and that there's still a lot of work to do."