Harry Gurney was Notts Outlaws' leading wicket-taker in last season's T20 Blast

Notts Outlaws seamer Harry Gurney will miss the entire 2020 Vitality Blast because of a shoulder injury.

The former England international left-armer, 33, who has taken 115 Twenty20 wickets for the Outlaws, will undergo surgery on his shoulder in September.

Gurney won the T20 with Notts in 2017 and the 2019 Big Bash with Melbourne Renegades and played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

"I'm devastated to have to miss the Blast," he told the club's website. external-link

"Nothing quite compares to being out on the field at Trent Bridge competing for trophies with some of my best mates. To have that taken away for a year is tough."

Notts get their T20 Blast campaign under way on Thursday when they take on Yorkshire Vikings at Headingley.