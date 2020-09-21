This tour replaced England's scheduled series against India and South Africa, which were cancelled following the coronavirus pandemic.

All matches played at Derby. All times BST.

September

21 1st Twenty20, (d/n) England won by 47 runs Report. Scorecard

23 2nd Twenty20 (d/n) (18:00)

26 3rd Twenty20 (13:00) - live on BBC TV

28 4th Twenty20 (d/n) (18:00)

30 5th Twenty20 (d/n) (18:00)

