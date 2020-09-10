Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Alex MacDonald was dismissed for 92 in the 49th over

Northern Diamonds made it four straight wins in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with a 73-run victory over Thunder.

The North Group leaders will seal a place in the final if they beat Central Sparks on Sunday, although a Sparks defeat by Lightning on Friday would all but put Diamonds through.

Alex MacDonald's 92 helped Diamonds to 248-8 in their 50 overs at Aigburth.

Thunder fell to 127-8 before a stand of 48 between Alice Dyson and captain Alex Hartley saw them finish on 175-8.

Leg-spinner Katie Levick starred with the ball for Diamonds taking 3-22, while Dyson was Thunder's top scorer with an unbeaten 25.

Earlier, MacDonald struck 10 fours and two sixes in her fine 110-ball innings before falling in the penultimate over.

Northern Diamonds move nine points clear of second-placed Central Sparks, while Thunder have now won just one of their first four matches.

