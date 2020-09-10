Last updated on .From the section Counties

Vitality Blast, Ageas Bowl Sussex 159-5 (20 overs): Wright 83, Wiese 41; Wood 2-29 Hampshire 146-6 (20 overs): Alsop 43; Briggs 2-20, Mills 2-26 Sussex (2 pts) beat Hampshire by 13 runs

Captain Luke Wright hit 83 off 59 balls to set up a comfortable T20 Blast win for Sussex over Hampshire and send the Sharks up to second in the South Group.

Wright, who struck two sixes and seven fours, batted throughout the Sussex innings and with the help of David Wiese (41), led them to 159-5.

Hampshire fell behind the run rate in the middle overs after losing Tom Alsop (43) as Sussex bowled tightly.

And they ultimately fell well short on 146-6 to lose by 13 runs.

It leaves Sussex a point behind leaders Kent at the top of the table at the midway point of the group, while Hampshire sit fifth, with three points from their five games.

Hampshire looked well set to restrict Sussex to a chaseable target at the halfway stage of the Sharks innings when Ravi Bopara fell for 14 at 57-3 in the 10th over.

But Wright, who was dropped on 57 - one of six catches put down by Hampshire - anchored the innings, while Wiese provided the momentum, hitting two sixes and two fours in his busy 26-ball knock.

Hampshire lost James Vince early on but they were restricted by the spin of Danny Briggs (2-20) and Will Beer (1-27), and struggled to cope with the changes of pace of Tymal Mills (2-26), who claimed the crucial wicket of Alsop, caught in the deep off a slower ball.

