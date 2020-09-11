Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lukas Carey has a bowling average of 34.09 from his 30 first-class matches for Glamorgan

Glamorgan seam bowler Lukas Carey has been given a new two-year contract by the club.

Carey, 23, has taken 83 wickets in 30 first-class matches for the county.

The Pontarddulais product is the first player to have a new contract announced since the start of the shortened 2020 season.

He played just one four-day game in the Bob Willis Trophy, taking 3-54 in the first innings before suffering a side strain early in the second.

Carey has best first-class bowling figures of 4-54 and a top score of 62 not out.

He has also played in 18 one-day games and nine Twenty20 matches for Glamorgan.

"Lukas is a very talented young seamer who's shown he has got the potential to make an impact at first-class level," director of cricket Mark Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"He hasn't played as much as he would have hoped this season, but there's a lot of improvement in Lukas, he should be coming into his best years."

Glamorgan will be looking for Carey to step up when some of their older bowlers leave.

"We've got Michael Hogan and Graham Wagg as more senior seamers and we'll have to look to who fills those shoes, so we look to Lukas to move up and hopefully lead the attack one day," said Wallace.

As the counties await the outcome of budget talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wallace admits the Covid-19 pandemic and the reduction in income will have an effect on squad sizes.

"Covid is inevitably going to be a factor in everybody's decision-making in all walks of life. Our money received from the ECB is going to be less and we're not sure what the situation's going to be with crowds next season," he said.

"Those things will be in the melting pot when it comes to deciding how many players we take forward in the squad."

Glamorgan are not expected to use a new dispensation allowing players to be retained on a summer-only deal, which would hinder organised training off-season.