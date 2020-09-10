Matthew Maynard made four Test appearances for England

T20 Blast, Birmingham Bears v Glamorgan Date: Fri 11 Sept Time: 1830 Venue: Edgbaston Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online and BBC CWR; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his squad need to improve in all facets of the game after finishing the Bob Willis Trophy without a win.

They just held on for a draw against Warwickshire in their final game, finishing nine wickets down.

"We've been light on first-innings runs, we've got to improve our catching and potentially our consistency with the ball," Maynard said.

All-rounder David Lloyd returns after injury for the last five T20 games.

Vice-captain Lloyd is due to make his comeback in the away fixture against Birmingham Bears, after the broken foot which saw him miss all the club's four-day matches.

"For four sessions we were very good with the ball against Warwickshire, for the first session of the third day we weren't very good and they could come hard at us," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

"We've got the winter to work on things which is great,but the big one for me is that we've dropped ten catches in five games in the slips, you put those onto the bowlers' figures and they would bring the averages down, so that's a massive work-on for us this winter."

Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne is scheduled to return for the next two seasons when international commitments permit, after playing a key role in the relatively successful 2019 season with 1,114 Championship runs.

Maynard says his absence has affected the confidence of the other batsman in 2020, when they drew three and lost two in the shortened red-ball competition.

"Marnus was terrific in the positivity he brought to the team, his self-belief probably dragged other players along and lifted their own confidence in themselves," Maynard added.

"I want to see the players who bat so well in the nets doing the same in the middle, a lot of it is about mental clarity and belief in their ability," he said.

Glamorgan have three points from five T20 games as they play Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Friday 11 September.

Bears (from): Pollock, Yates, Sibley, Hose, Hain, Rhodes (c), Burgess (wk), Mousley, Bresnan, H Brookes, Stone, Patel, Norwell, Lintott.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Lloyd, Douthwaite, Balbirnie, C Cooke (c), Morgan, Taylor, Wagg, de Lange, Salter, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya.