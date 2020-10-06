Essex, county champions in 2019, won the Bob Willis Trophy first-class competition in 2020

With the truncated 2020 season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings, moves and speculation from all the counties as we await the 2021 campaign.

Guide to abbreviations REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport EUP: European Union passport KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020) Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties can field two overseas players in all competitions from 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.

Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players are remaining in county cricket as overseas players.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2020 season are included on the 2020 list. Have we missed anyone? Please let us know.

Visit our draft page for the initial player allocation for The Hundred, which was made in 2019.

DERBYSHIRE

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave.

DURHAM

Overseas players: TBC

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa batsman Farhaan Behardien will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave. Fellow South Africa-born Kolpak player Cameron Delport is reportedly appealing to the ECB external-link in a bid to remain as a local player.

Other news: Rimmington's departure leaves Durham needing a new Twenty20 captain.

ESSEX

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, South Africa-born batsman Cameron Delport will have to re-register as an overseas player - as Harmer is set to do - obtain an alternative work visa or leave. He is reportedly appealing to the ECB external-link in a bid to remain as a local player via an ancestry visa.

GLAMORGAN

Other news: The county are "waiting for clarification" over whether ex-South Africa seamer Marchant de Lange, who has played for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player under a spousal visa, can continue to do so - or whether he will be reclassified as an overseas player.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players: Jerome Taylor external-link (Gloucestershire, former KPK)

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa, former KPK)

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa batsman Rilee Roussouw will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave.

KENT

Overseas players: TBC

Possible departures: Having joined as Kolpak players, ex-South Africa duo Hardus Viljoen and Heino Kuhn will have to re-register as overseas players, obtain alternative work visas or leave.

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

Possible signings: Overseas players BJ Watling, James Faulkner and Glenn Maxwell's 2020 deals were cancelled after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the season, but the county have an option to sign them for 2021.

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa batsman Dane Vilas will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave. He is reportedly appealing to the ECB external-link in a bid to remain as a local player via his wife's ancestry visa.

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

Possible signings: South Africa batsman Janneman Malan had signed as overseas player for 2020, but was unable to come because of Covid-19 travel restrictions - the county say they will "try again next season".

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia)

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-West Indies pace bowler Miguel Cummins will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave.

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

Possible departures: Having joined as Kolpak players, former South Africa batsman Richard Levi and ex-Zimbabwe pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani will have to re-register as overseas players, obtain alternative work visas or leave. Levi says he is "not technically a Kolpak", external-link but is viewed as one in South Africa.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

Possible signings: The county hope Pakistan paceman Mohammad Abbas could play for them in the future after his overseas deal for 2020 was cancelled because of the delay to the season.

Other news: The county will need a new T20 captain if last season's skipper Dan Christian does not return.

SOMERSET

Overseas players: TBC

SURREY

Overseas players: TBC

Possible departures: Kolpak signings Morne Morkel and Hashim Amla will have to re-register as overseas players, obtain alternative work visas or leave.

SUSSEX

Overseas players: Travis Head (Australia)

Possible departures: Having joined as Kolpak players, ex-South Africa duo David Wiese and Stiaan van Zyl will have to re-register as overseas players, obtain alternative work visas or leave.

Other news: Head coach Jason Gillespie left at the end of the 2020 season to become coach of South Australia.

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players: TBC

Possible departures: Having joined as a Kolpak player, ex-South Africa seamer Wayne Parnell will have to re-register as an overseas player, obtain an alternative work visa or leave.

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players: Duanne Olivier (South Africa, former KPK)

County ins and outs archive

2020 - 2019 - 2018 - 2017 - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012