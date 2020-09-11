England v Australia: Sam Billings hits ton but tourists win by 19 runs

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments558

First one-day international, Emirates Old Trafford
Australia 294-9: Maxwell 77, Marsh 73, Wood 3-54, Archer 3-57
England 275-9: Billings 118, Bairstow 84, Zampa 4-55, Hazlewood 3-26
Australia won by 19 runs
Scorecard

England fell to a 19-run defeat against Australia despite Sam Billings' maiden century in the first one-day international at Emirates Old Trafford.

Chasing 295, England were quickly reduced to 57-4 after a fine opening spell from pace bowler Josh Hazlewood.

Billings' 118, and 88 from Jonny Bairstow, gave England hope, but the hosts could not get on top of the creeping run-rate and finished on 275-9.

Australia had earlier recovered from 123-5 to post 294-9 from their 50 overs, largely thanks to a superb 126-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.

England will be pleased with the maturity Billings - who is not a regular in this one-day side - showed to help them recover from their poor start.

However, the Kent batsman was left with too much work to do with the tail and Australia capitalised, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa taking 4-55 and Hazlewood a brilliant 3-26.

Australia were without Steve Smith, who withdrew from the match after being struck on the head in a net session on Friday.

Smith passed a concussion test but opted against playing, and will need to pass another if he is to play in the next match on Sunday.

The Ashes 2.0

This felt like a flashback to last summer's Ashes series, with Hazlewood and Pat Cummins tormenting England with pinpoint accuracy.

Billings was able to weather the Australian bowlers, starting slowly and reaping the rewards for his patience, but England's top order endured a difficult time.

Jason Roy, returning from a side strain, could barely lay bat on ball and the first shot that found the middle of the bat ended with the ball nestled in Hazlewood's hand as he took a superb one-handed catch in his follow-through.

Hazlewood suffocated England, bowling three maidens in his opening eight-over spell, and the pressure told.

Joe Root edged Hazlewood behind, Eoin Morgan hoicked Zampa to cover and Jos Buttler skied the same bowler to a diving Marnus Labuschagne at long-off to leave England reeling.

Bairstow was shackled at the start of the innings but persevered, making the slowest half-century of his career, before holing out to long-on off Zampa.

Billings started scratchily - at one stage he was four from 20 balls - but the way he manipulated the field, jumped on loose deliveries in the closing overs and adapted to the game situation showed a real maturity.

He reached a 101-ball century with a powerfully swept four and, although it was ultimately in vain, his performance bodes well for England's long-term future.

Maxwell & Marsh star for Australia

Without Smith, a mainstay for Australia at number three, and a longer tail to accommodate more bowlers, the tourists' batting appeared creakier than usual.

David Warner's lean tour continued as he was bowled by a beautiful 90mph delivery from Archer, before captain Aaron Finch edged Mark Wood's first ball behind.

The top order floundered against leg-spinner Adil Rashid, unable to read his variations. Labuschagne was trapped plumb lbw and wasted a review on the decision, before Alex Carey top-edged a sweep to Billings at square leg.

It took the dogged determination of Marsh, and Maxwell's flamboyancy, to dig Australia out of a hole. Marsh manoeuvred the ball well, finding the singles, while Maxwell went on the attack with four sixes, including back-to-back swipes off Archer.

Although Maxwell fell to the next ball, under-edging Archer onto his stumps, Australia were able to scramble the singles and occasionally punch the ball to the boundary.

As England found out themselves, this was not an easy pitch to time shots on - and ultimately, Australia's late surge from Maxwell and Marsh proved to be enough.

'It slipped away from us' - what they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "It slipped away from us in the first 10 overs with the bat, they didn't give us much to get away with. We did reasonably well with the ball, we thought it was a reasonable score.

"I thought Jonny and Sam keeping in us in the game for so long, if we kept that partnership until the 40th over we would have been in the game.

"Sam's opportunities over the last four years have been extremely limited and sporadic at times but to come in and show hunger in his training, it's outstanding, it shows a lot of resilience and character.

"When Ben Stokes is missing he leaves a big hole with the ball and the bat, we have a lot of players who bat in the top four for their counties but we need to add depth to those who bat at six, and Sam has done that."

England centurion Sam Billings on BBC Test Match Special: "I'm disappointed I couldn't get the team over the line. It's mixed feelings.

"It's been a long time coming and I'm glad on a personal level to get a score.

"They bowled fantastically well. The surface was tricky, I don't think anybody got going all day in terms of fluency."

Comments

Join the conversation

558 comments

  • Interesting game I thought. Australia deserved to win in the end but England made them work for it.

    Really happy for Billings because he cops a lot of flak on these HYSs. Hopefully that will shut the doubters up.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Come on Chorlton you should know by now they will not.

      Yes done the lad good with that knock and justify why he is in. As we know it will not always be rosy for him but at least he sticks at it.

  • Sometimes the other team are just flat out better. Well played Australia, exceptional bowling up top which pretty much won the game there and then.

    Doesn’t feel right praising the Aussies...need to shower now.

    • HazyDavey replied:
      A last! A sensible comment

  • Great fan of Moeen but his batting has gone backwards, seems to give his wicket away far too easily now

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Sounded like the others did too so batting coach Thorpe for the ODI set up need his backside kicking.

  • Great by Billings whose pathetically been labelled as 'rubbish' on here over the last week. If Bairstow had stayed we could have nicked it but fair play Hazelwood great catch to get rid of him and miserly bowling. He was the difference. Roy needs to show just the tiniest bit of patience.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      Yes very True and sounded a great game on TMS too.

      Yes disciplined innings and thought Bairstow and Billings had it steady with they were playing.

      Yes a more mature batting from Bairstow and deserved a 100 but it was not to be.

  • Well played Oz.

    We lost it in the run chase in the first 10. Never took it to their bowlers who were excellent. Root can't bat at 3 if he plays like that once one of the openers has gone cheaply. Couldn't lay a bat on the ball until he edged it.

    Still it's set it up well for the next one. Looking forward to it.

    • 200PCTNGR replied:
      In all fairness, nobody could lay bat on ball in the first 10 overs. How many times did Bairstow play and miss? On another day he gets a single figure score. Hazelwood and Cummings were the difference today.

  • Not impressed by Archer’s fielding in the last few games plus those ridiculous necklaces and tonight wearing a massive watch when batting. Hardly professional.

    • thisisridiculous replied:
      Another Lewis Hamilton.

  • Malan for Root, my Nan for Ali, Roy has been in very poor form, he should be playing for his county and trying to find his form.

    • you replied:
      Agree with all three as long as your nan is as good as Boycott’s.

  • Not every game goes your way. Given how badly the batting started for England, I actually thing to get within 19 runs was a brilliant effort and shows what a tough side they are. In reality, one bit of luck the other way, getting Maxwell out cheap, or Buttler getting a few boundaries in before getting out...and we probably would have won today.

    • Football Jim replied:
      Excuses excuses.

  • Well played, Billings, but the plaudits must go to Australia, especially Hazelwood. His spell was the difference

  • Phil tuffnel was overconfident when he said at the end of Australia innings that 300 is a cakewalk for England .

    • U18257735 replied:
      If England play as they can do, I would say 300 is a benchmark for them. They just didn't quite play as well as they can, though individual performances deserve a lot of credit.

      England kept on fighting as well. It ended up much closer than it probably should have been.

      All is not lost, but they need to improve and they can.

  • Got home just in time for the start of our batting innings.

    Australia have a fantastic bowling attack and murdered us today.

    • duncan brownley replied:
      You were nearly right for Johnny too.

  • It's a sport, you win , you lose, let's not start slagging and blaming individual's,,with the state of the world at the moment go with the flow,,,imagine half haven't even picked a bat up or even thrown a ball for a dog,,

    • Chief replied:
      I agree. You play well, you play bad, both individually and as a team. You win, you lose, it's the nature of sport. Thought Australia played well and deserved to win but also nice to see Billings show what he can do. I thought England did quite well to get as close as they did considering the start.

  • The difference between the sides was that England didn't score as much off the good bowling, it could have been a much different story if we were 35/40-1 after 10 instead of 22-2.
    Class from Billings though, a few more scores and he'll be giving the selectors a real headache when Stokes comes back

    • mike james replied:
      Easy decision ,drop Ali and use root and use root as the second spinner

  • Moen is done at international level.Make the most of what time he as left by getting on the franchaise gravy train.Aussies would be more concerned if they saw Alex Hales coming out than root.Hales still in the world rankings despite not played international cricket for over 18 months..

  • The brilliant cricket continues...great game and now all to play for. Very happy for Billings. A very committed and skilful player who gets a hard time on here, and has to hang in there to get his chance. Even in a losing cause he took it tonight when only Bairstow and he could handle that Aussie attack in those conditions. Fair play young man.

  • Crikey what a game ...

    Fair play the Aussies were better and we lost.

    Could have nearly done it but game on as the say.

  • Aussie bowling different class tonight.
    Roy
    Root
    Morgan
    Buttler
    Ali

    Not good enough tonight

    • you replied:
      I agree with three out of the five. Guess which ones from prior performances.

  • Why Ali on the team? He was the most expensive bowler and contributed 6 with the bat.

    Isn’t there a more deserving player?

    • tc replied:
      joe root.

  • Strange batting display from England. Far too many dot balls from swings and misses. Just rotate the strike and put Aussies under pressure that way

    • HazyDavey replied:
      Easier said than done in the early evening under lights when the ball's doing a bit

  • Could someone please tell me what Moeen Ali does for a living?

    • nihal replied:
      Plays for England, when he helps England to win no questions asked.
      Shame

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC