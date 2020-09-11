Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Bresnan is on loan at Warwickshire from Yorkshire

T20 Blast, Bears v Glamorgan, Edgbaston Birmingham Bears 142-9 (20 overs): Rhodes 46; van der Gugten 3-27 Glamorgan 129-8 (20 overs) van der Gugten 34*; Lintott 3-11, Bresnan 3-26 Bears ( 2pts ) won by 13 runs

England seamer Tim Bresnan and rookie spinner Jake Lintott bowled the Bears to a 13-run victory over Glamorgan in a low-scoring match.

The visitors were limited to 129-8, despite Timm van der Gugten's late 34 not out off 20 balls.

Earlier the Bears were restricted to 143-9 as spinners Prem Sisodiya (2-19) and Andrew Salter (2-34) took top-order wickets.

Will Rhodes smashed 46 off 31 balls before being run out.

Van der Gugten provided the boundary throw to dismiss the home skipper as well as claiming 3-27 as Glamorgan's bowlers kept control for most of the innings.

They scrambled to 142-9 thanks to Olly Stone's 22 not out to give themselves something to defend- and the task proved beyond a Glamorgan batting line-up low on confidence.

David Lloyd smashed two sixes in his 21 on his return from injury, but Bresnan (3-26) started the slide.

Despite a steady 30 from Andrew Balbirnie, Glamorgan then proved unable to deal with Lintott, a 27 year old Somerset-based teacher on his third county, who claimed 3-11 in his four overs.

Van der Gugten's late blast made the margin more respectable but never threatened the home side.

Glamorgan have three points from six games as they host Northants on Sunday 13 September, when the Bears travel to Worcestershire with seven points in the bag.

Warwickshire spinner Jake Lintott said:

"It's been a pretty surreal couple of weeks which I've just tried to enjoy as much as possible. The lads have been unbelievable in welcoming me to the group and I'm just going out and having fun, which is reflected in my performances.

"It's gone alright against Glamorgan (in both games), I've tried to spin it both ways and make it difficult for them.

"It's a big game against a rival (Worcestershire), we'll go in with a lot of confidence, the changing room is buzzing but there are areas to improve."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was probably about confidence, we had a good start then lost a couple of wickets including Lloyd who was bouncing on his return and then the skipper (Chris Cooke) hit Bresnan to mid-off.

"When you're chasing 180 you have to keep going, when you're chasing 140 you can keep going or try to rebuild, they tried to do that (rebuild) but then we lost a couple more wickets.

"It's about confidence, you have to trust in your game. It's disappointing because we bowled well again."