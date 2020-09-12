Head coach Matthew Maynard signed a three-year contract with Glamorgan in November 2019

T20 Blast, Glamorgan v Northamptonshire Date: Sun 13 Sept Time: 1400 Venue: Sophia Gardens Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online and BBC CWR; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his current squad will get another chance to prove themselves against Northamptonshire after the batting failure against the Bears.

Friday's loss at Edgbaston was Glamorgan's fourth in a row, despite changes in the batting order.

"We've tried to work in groups of three games and we'll stick to that," Maynard said.

Northamptonshire have nine points and lie second in the Central Group.

They suffered their first defeat against Gloucestershire after losing four squad players to Covid-19 precautions, though only two from the previous T20 team did not appear in their match-day group.

Maynard is aware that while the spinners have excelled, his batsmen have been below par, with only one score of more than 150 in five matches.

"The likes of Owen Morgan and Sellers (Nick Selman) at the top - we saw glimpses from him - we've got to stick with these guys, we believe they have something and this is an opportunity for them to show what they've got," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Glamorgan (from, probable): Selman, Lloyd, Balbirnie, C Cooke (capt, wk), Morgan, Taylor, Salter, de Lange, Smith, van der Gugten, Sisodiya, Wagg, Douthwaite.

Northants (from, probable): Levi, Stirling, Cobb (capt), Rossington (wk), Wakely, Sole, Procter, G White, Berg, Buck, Sanderson, Keogh, Vasconcelos, Hutton.