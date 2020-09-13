Australia collapse hands England victory

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

World champions England claimed an astonishing 24-run victory as Australia crumbled in the second one-day international at Emirates Old Trafford.

Chasing 232 to win the series, Australia were cruising at 144-2 before they lost four wickets for three runs.

A reeling Australia lost their final eight wickets for 63 runs as they were bowled out for 207.

England had slipped to 149-8, with Adam Zampa taking 3-36 before Adil Rashid and Tom Curran took them to 231-9.