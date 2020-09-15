Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Banton has played six one-day internationals and nine T20 games for England

England batsman Tom Banton will miss Somerset's Bob Willis Trophy final against Essex on 23 September because of his involvement in the Indian Premier League.

Banton, 21, was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders last year.

He will join the team after England's one-day series with Australia.

"The chance to play with and against the best players on the planet is something that doesn't come along too often," he told the Somerset website. external-link

"It's an opportunity that I want to grab with both hands."

Banton played two games for Somerset last month, but has been part of England's limited-overs squads since then.

"I've been in regular contact with the Somerset squad and it's brilliant that we've made the final of the Bob Willis Trophy. I will definitely be keeping a close eye on what's happening," he said.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry believes Banton playing in the IPL will "accelerate his development".

The tournament starts on 19 September, with the Knight Riders in action against Mumbai Indians four days later.

"It goes without saying that we would love to see him in a Somerset shirt for the last few matches of the season, but there is no doubt that this experience will be of benefit to him both on and off the field," he added.