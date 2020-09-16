Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Natalie Sciver made 57 when England beat West Indies in March at the T20 World Cup

England v West Indies, T20 series Venue: Incora County Ground, Derby Dates: 21-30 September Times: 13:00 & 18:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play clips on the BBC Sport website. Live game on 26 September on BBC TV.

England women have named a 16-player squad for their T20 series against West Indies, which begins on Monday.

Batter Georgia Elwiss is the only player missing from the squad that reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals in Australia in March.

Elwiss is absent with a back injury, with all-rounder Sophia Dunkley and fast bowler Katie George included.

England will host West Indies in five matches behind closed doors at the Incora County Ground, Derby.

The third T20 of the series will be shown live on BBC TV.

"We are privileged to be in a position to play an international series, and to get the chance to showcase the women's game," said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

"We have worked hard since the group came back together in preparation for this series and we're in a great place."

England beat West Indies by 46 runs in March, in what was both teams' last competitive outing.

England squad for West Indies series

Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Katie George, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Schedule

All matches to be played at the IncoraCounty Ground, Derby

Monday, 21 September: First T20

Wednesday, 23 September: Second T20

Saturday, 26 September: Third T20 (simulcast live on BBC and Sky Sports)

Monday, 28 September: Fourth T20

Wednesday, 30 September: Fifth T20