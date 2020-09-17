Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien helped Leinster Lightning to victory on Thursday

Inter-Provincial Cup, Comber Leinster Lightning 306-7 (50 overs): Doheny 79; McCarter 2-53 Northern Knights 215 (42.5 overs): Getkate 73, Pretorious 50; Singh 4-42 Leinster Lightning won by 91 runs

Stephen Doheny's half-century set up a 91-run win for Leinster Lightning over the Northern Knights in their opening match of the Inter-Provincial Cup.

Doheny struck 79 off 103 balls in an innings that included nine boundaries and played a pivotal role in helping his side post 306-7 in their 50 overs.

He shared a 78-run partnership with Ireland international Kevin O'Brien, who himself scored 44 off 42 balls.

It came after Jack Tector was dismissed with the opening ball of the match.

Tector fell to the bowling of Graeme McCarter, edging behind to Gary Wilson.

Ireland trio Curtis Campher (26), Simi Singh (26) and Lorcan Tucker (21) all made starts in the Lightning innings, but it was Greg Ford, son of Ireland Head Coach Graham, who stood up in the latter stages of the innings by smashing 43 off 36 balls - hitting four fours and a six.

Big total

Lightning captain George Dockrell and Tyrone Kane hit 24 and 30 respectively to get their side past 300 on a good pitch at The Green.

In reply, there were several starts at the top of the order for the Knights with Marc Ellison (12), James McCollum (21), Harry Tector (11) and Wilson (17) all reaching double figures.

However, it was Shane Getkate (73) and Ruhan Pretorious (50) who dug deep for the hosts as they both notched half-centuries - putting pressure on the Leinster bowling attack.

The wicket of Pretorious brought Mark Adair to the middle - a man capable of scoring quick runs and adding pressure. He and Getkate added 38 before Adair (16) hit a ball to Singh off Campher.

With 118 needed off the remaining 82 balls, Getkate was now the anchor for the tail to bat around. James Hunter, David Delany and McCarter all fell in quick succession.

Getkate was the last man to fall as Leinster rounded off the victory with 43 balls to spare.