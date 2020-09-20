Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Owen Morgan has played most of his club cricket for Pontarddulais

Glamorgan have released all-rounder Owen Morgan after five years in the first-team squad.

Morgan, 26, came into the squad in 2016 as a left-arm spinner and middle-order batsman, but was increasingly used in the top order.

The highlight of his career was a match-winning unbeaten century in Glamorgan's Championship win in Worcester in 2016.

He played 22 first-class matches, three one-dayers and nine T20s.

Morgan featured in four T20 games and one four-day fixture in 2020 but could not cement a regular place in the side.

The Cardiff MCCU product was the only Welsh-speaker in Glamorgan's ranks.