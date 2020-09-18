Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Chris Nash joined Nottinghamshire on a three-year deal from Sussex in 2017

Nottinghamshire batsman Chris Nash will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The 37-year-old will, however, remain part of the Notts Outlaws squad for the rest of this season's Vitalty Blast.

"From the moment I arrived, I have been made to feel part of the club by everyone involved," he said.

"We are playing great cricket in the Blast at the moment and my focus is on continuing to contribute and on ending the season with a trophy."

Nash joined Nottinghamshire in 2017 on a three-year contract from Sussex, with whom he twice won the County Championship in 2006 and 2007.

He has scored more than 12,500 first-class runs, including 24 centuries, and over 7,000 in limited-overs formats.

A Notts statement said it had been mutually agreed that he can leave "to pursue opportunities elsewhere".