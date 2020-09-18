Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Leaning (right) struck his first T20 Blast half-century for Kent as they beat holders Essex

Surrey and Kent Spitfires booked their places in the T20 Blast quarter-finals as Essex Eagles saw their hopes of retaining the trophy come to an end.

A sixth successive win for Surrey came courtesy of Laurie Evans (81 not out) and Will Jacks (56 not out) seeing them to a nine-wicket win against Hampshire.

Kent beat holders Essex by four wickets with two balls to spare at Canterbury as Jack Leaning made 55 not out.

Sussex beat Middlesex to move within reach of a place in the last eight.

The three South Group fixtures were the early starts on a day of eight matches across the three groups.

Surrey made light work of Hampshire's under-par 138-8 as Evans and Jacks shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 118.

Former Hampshire left-arm seamer Reece Topley was the pick of the visiting bowlers at the Ageas Bowl with 4-20 as only Ian Holland (65) settled with the bat.

Jason Roy missed out on his return to Surrey colours, making just six off 11 balls, but Hampshire could do nothing to stop them falling to a sixth defeat in a row as the visitors got home with 28 balls to spare.

Kent edged out Essex in a close-run game to end the Eagles' slim hopes of retaining the trophy.

Essex looked to have finished light on 167-9 with only Ryan ten Doeschate (52) passing fifty, but Kent were up against it at 80-5 halfway through their reply.

England batsmen Zak Crawley (9), Joe Denly (23) and Sam Billings (18) all failed to go on after promising starts, but it was left to Leaning and Alex Blake (29) to share a pivotal sixth-wicket partnership of 67 before Grant Stewart struck the winning six off Jack Plom in the last over.

At Hove, Sussex's win against Middlesex strengthened their chances of at least going through as one of two best third-placed sides.

George Garton (4-27) and Delray Rawlins (3-21) had earlier restricted Middlesex to 155-8.

Phil Salt was back in a Sharks shirt to make 56 off 40 balls at the top of the order, but the hosts slumped from 109-2 to 121-6 to make it a nervy finish.

Garton then showed his prowess as a lower-order batsman to strike 24 off 12 deliveries before leaving Aaron Thomason (13 not out) with the task of hitting the winning boundary with four balls remaining.

There are five other games on Friday across the North and Central Groups with Gloucestershire knowing a win will see them join Notts Outlaws, Lancashire Lighting and now Surrey and Kent in the quarter-finals.

All four quarter-finals take place on Thursday, 1 October, two days before Finals Day at Edgbaston.