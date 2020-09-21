Women's cricket: Vote for best players of last decade
Who are the best women's cricketers in the world?
Hold that thought, because in a moment we want you to vote for your favourites.
Taking into account white-ball performances in the past decade, our panel - made up of Test Match Special commentators and pundits, plus the BBC online cricket team - has put together shortlists in eight categories.
Voting is open until 23:00 BST on 24 September, with the results revealed in a special live text before the third Twenty20 international between England and West Indies on 26 September, which is live on BBC Two from 12:45 BST.
To help you decide, we've put together some videos. Happy voting!
Batting technique
Batting power
Wicketkeeper
Pace bowlers
Spinner
All-rounder
Captain
Fielder
