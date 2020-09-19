Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder Graham Wagg has been at Glamorgan since 2011

T20 Blast, Worcestershire Rapids v Glamorgan Date : Sunday 20 September Time : 1300 Venue : New Road, Worcester Coverage : Commentary on BBC Sport Online, BBC Hereford & Worcester AM; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg says he is in talks with the county over a new contract as they prepare for their final T20 match away to Worcestershire on Sunday.

Wagg, 37, has been at the club since 2011 but is one of a group of players whose future is yet to be confirmed.

"There's an offer on the table but we're still in discussions," he said.

"This is my life and soul down here, things are looking good and I'm really happy to be out there playing."

Wagg returned to the team with three wickets in the 17-run victory over Gloucestershire, achieved despite Glamorgan missing five catching chances including one when Wagg lost the ball in the floodlights.

"Our fielding definitely needs to improve, it's something we are going to work really hard on over the winter," Wagg told BBC Sport Wales.

"But David Lloyd played fantastically well at the top of the batting order and you can see the talent of (Ireland captain) Andrew Balbirnie (99 not out), a fantastic guy on and off the field."

Glamorgan have seven points from nine matches and Worcestershire Rapids just five, despite their record of winning the tournament in 2018 and coming runners-up in 2019.

They went down by 16 runs in their penultimate match at Birmingham.

"There've been plenty of (close) games where in another year we might have won three or four (more) and it would be a different picture," said Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard.

"We're just happy to be playing at all this year, but it can be difficult when you're on a losing roll. It's not all doom and gloom, and it should be a really good game against Glamorgan."

Worcestershire (from, probable): Rutherford, Haynes, Libby, D'Oliveira, Cox (wk), Whiteley, Barnard (c), Mitchell, Brown, Finch, Morris, Fell, Pennington, Stanley.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Lloyd, Balbirnie, C Cooke (c, wk), Carlson, Douthwaite, Wagg, Salter, Van der Gugten, Smith, Sisodiya, Taylor, De Lange, Walker.