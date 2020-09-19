Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-Ireland T20 Cup final, Belmont YMCA 131-9 (20 overs) : J Tector 62; McGorrigle 4-15 Donemana 102-9 (20 overs): W McClintock 42; Singh 3-30, Campher 2-11, McDonnell 2-16 YMCA won by 29 runs

YMCA have clinched their first All-Ireland title in any format after a 29-run win over Donemana in the All-Ireland T20 Cup final at Belmont.

Captain Jack Tector led from the front, scoring 62 at the top of the innings as YMCA posted 131-9 in their 20 overs, with his knock including six fours and two sixes.

He shared an opening partnership of 57 with Ireland international Simi Singh and were looking set to post a score in excess of 150.

However, the Dublin outfit lost seven wickets for 43 as the Donemana bowlers bowled superbly after the explosive start from the batsmen.

Dwayne McGonigle was the pick of the bowlers for Donemana, taking 4-15 in his three overs. There were also two wickets each for Ireland spinner Andy McBrine (2-24) and Jordan McGorrigle (2-25) and a wicket too for Dean Mehaffy (1-11).

In reply Mahaffy hit 17 at the top of the order after losing McBrine early on, but it was Donemana captain William McClintock who put his side back in contention - bludgeoning 41 off 32 balls in a knock which included one four and four sixes.

Although, McClintock fell shortly after his twin brother Gary (19) as Ireland star Curtis Campher left the County Tyrone side on 89-4 with five overs to go.

Donemana lost their next five wickets for only nine runs. They managed to reach 102-9 in their 20 overs.

Some superb catches from the YMCA fielders ensured that the trophy will be heading over the border.

Singh (3-30) was the stand-out bowler, taking three wickets. Campher (2-11) and Cillian McDonell (2-16) took two wickets each for YMCA and there was also a wicket each for Rory Anders and Harry Tector.

Saturday's All-Ireland triumph means that YMCA will face 2019 All-Ireland T20 champions CIYMS on Sunday, with the winner representing Ireland in the European Cricket League in La Manga, Spain next year.