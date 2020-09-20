Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The bails tumble as Nigel Jones takes a wicket for CIYMS in the Belmont play-off

Belfast side CIYMS have earned a place in the European Cricket League thanks to a 15-run win over YMCA in Sunday's play-off at Belmont.

CIYMS captain Nigel Jones top-scored in the Twenty20 game with his 41 helping the NCU side to a total of 100-6.

YMCA fell short of the total with James Cameron-Dow claiming a hat-trick as they made 95-9.

CIYMS are Ireland's first representatives in the European Cricket League competition.