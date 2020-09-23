IPL Social: Chris Gayle's birthday celebrations & Virat Kohli meets Mr Nags

By Kal SajadBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments2

West Indies and Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle
Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle, who celebrated his 41st birthday this week, was not selected for the side's opening game of the tournament

Curran v Curran & Archer the psychic

The 2020 IPL has kicked off and what a start we've had to the tournament.

Firstly, England's Sam Curran made it a debut to remember for Chennai Super Kings, contributing with bat, ball and in the field as he played his part in CSK's win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Curran was pleased…

View more on twitter

And his performance seemed to impress India's former explosive batsman and an IPL great..…

View more on twitter

Many of us will remember the tears and tantrums of playing garden cricket against your sibling.

Well, imagine doing it on of the biggest stages of world cricket.

In his second game of the tournament, Sam Curran took on brother Tom, who plays for Rajasthan Royals...

View more on twitter

Bragging rights went to Tom as the Royals won by 16 runs, but Sam impressed again taking three wickets.

In the same match, England's Jofra Archer showed there is more to him than his pace bowling as he hit an astonishing four sixes in a row for the Royals.

Here's a peek into the Royals dressing room after the win...

View more on twitter

Archer's performance gave us another excuse to go through his old tweets and, yep, he did indeed predict his batting onslaught back in 2015...

View more on twitter

Any chance you can share tonight's winning lottery numbers, Jofra?

Super over drama

It was the most dramatic of starts for Delhi Capitals after they beat Kings XI Punjab in a super over.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada both starred, prompting the person in charge of Delhi's social media to change their Twitter name...

Delhi Capitals change their Twitter name to 'Stoinis and KG fan account'

But fans quickly pointed out that Stoinis still had Royal Challengers Bangalore down as his team on his Twitter bio…

Marcus Stoinis with 'RCB' as his team on his Twitter bio

Awkward.

'Terrible one short decision'

It just wouldn't be the IPL without a bit of controversy. Remember the Jos Buttler mankading incident from last year?

Well there was more drama and a huge talking point during Kings XI Punjab's run chase against Delhi; in the penultimate over of their chase, the square-leg umpire may well have cost Punjab the game after ruling a 'short run' against Chris Jordan.

Television replays seemed to show that England's Jordan had grounded his bat well inside the crease.

That one run could have made all the difference, with the match instead going into a super over. And some former professionals were not happy…

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Kohli - professional on the field, a joker off it

If you haven't already seen him doing the rounds, let us introduce you to Mr Nags - the Royal Challengers Bangalore super fan and player interviewer.

Mr Nags is quite the character - silly yet quick-witted in equal measure. He will no doubt become a regular in the IPL social as the tournament progresses.

He also seems to have quite the relationship with RCB captain Virat Kohli, and this week he sat down with Kohli and South Africa batsman AB De Villiers for a light-hearted chat.

We got to see a jovial, relaxed and sarcastic side to Kohli...

View more on twitter

And some real estate advice from AB De Villiers, which we didn't see coming.

Warner and Rashid's home workouts

Working out at home has become the norm for many of us over the past six months or so. And Sunrisers Hyderabad have been sharing videos of some of their star players keeping fit in and around the team hotel.

Australia batsman David Warner has been keeping those quads and glutes in shape with some lunges up and down the balcony corridor…

View more on twitter

And Afghanistan spin king Rashid Khan is another overseas star exercising in the comfort of his room…

View more on twitter

Eoin Morgan 'auditions for Breaking Bad'

There was good news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans as England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan landed in the United Arab Emirates after the international summer came to an end.

And Morgan likened the strict Covid-19 testing to a hit US crime drama…

View more on twitter

KKR will be hoping Morgan can put together a concoction of devastating big hits with some innovative, cheeky shots and help the side to their third IPL trophy.

Birthdays in the bubble

Some IPL players celebrated their birthdays while in their bio-secure team bubbles this week.

They may be without friends and loved ones, but their team-mates certainly made it a day to remember.

Firstly, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was given a shout out through the stadium speaker system…

View more on twitter

And in keeping with Indian tradition, the 30-year-old had some of his birthday cake smeared across his face…

View more on twitter

While 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was rocking the turban on his 41st birthday…

View more on twitter

Gayle was inundated with well-wishers, from cricketing royalty…

View more on twitter

To a current superstar and IPL rival…

View more on twitter

And even, erm, Piers Morgan…

View more on twitter

Sorry you had to see that!

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Not sure why they opened a HYS on this but I'll bite.

    Archer had 27 off 2 (!) at one point. Outrageous hitting.

  • I am in the middle of a 2 week break from the truck and am generally to be found in Tenerife/ Gran Canaria on such occasions, but as that is impossible these days I will be glued to the IPL.
    J Bairstow, The Currans and Jofra have already provided us with plenty of excitement and looking forward to seeing as many of these games as possible.
    Morgan's currently on the field and always fun to see.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC