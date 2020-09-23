Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle, who celebrated his 41st birthday this week, was not selected for the side's opening game of the tournament

Curran v Curran & Archer the psychic

The 2020 IPL has kicked off and what a start we've had to the tournament.

Firstly, England's Sam Curran made it a debut to remember for Chennai Super Kings, contributing with bat, ball and in the field as he played his part in CSK's win over reigning champions Mumbai Indians.

Curran was pleased…

And his performance seemed to impress India's former explosive batsman and an IPL great..…

Many of us will remember the tears and tantrums of playing garden cricket against your sibling.

Well, imagine doing it on of the biggest stages of world cricket.

In his second game of the tournament, Sam Curran took on brother Tom, who plays for Rajasthan Royals...

Bragging rights went to Tom as the Royals won by 16 runs, but Sam impressed again taking three wickets.

In the same match, England's Jofra Archer showed there is more to him than his pace bowling as he hit an astonishing four sixes in a row for the Royals.

Here's a peek into the Royals dressing room after the win...

Archer's performance gave us another excuse to go through his old tweets and, yep, he did indeed predict his batting onslaught back in 2015...

Any chance you can share tonight's winning lottery numbers, Jofra?

Super over drama

It was the most dramatic of starts for Delhi Capitals after they beat Kings XI Punjab in a super over.

Australia's Marcus Stoinis and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada both starred, prompting the person in charge of Delhi's social media to change their Twitter name...

But fans quickly pointed out that Stoinis still had Royal Challengers Bangalore down as his team on his Twitter bio…

Awkward.

'Terrible one short decision'

It just wouldn't be the IPL without a bit of controversy. Remember the Jos Buttler mankading incident from last year?

Well there was more drama and a huge talking point during Kings XI Punjab's run chase against Delhi; in the penultimate over of their chase, the square-leg umpire may well have cost Punjab the game after ruling a 'short run' against Chris Jordan.

Television replays seemed to show that England's Jordan had grounded his bat well inside the crease.

That one run could have made all the difference, with the match instead going into a super over. And some former professionals were not happy…

Kohli - professional on the field, a joker off it

If you haven't already seen him doing the rounds, let us introduce you to Mr Nags - the Royal Challengers Bangalore super fan and player interviewer.

Mr Nags is quite the character - silly yet quick-witted in equal measure. He will no doubt become a regular in the IPL social as the tournament progresses.

He also seems to have quite the relationship with RCB captain Virat Kohli, and this week he sat down with Kohli and South Africa batsman AB De Villiers for a light-hearted chat.

We got to see a jovial, relaxed and sarcastic side to Kohli...

And some real estate advice from AB De Villiers, which we didn't see coming.

Warner and Rashid's home workouts

Working out at home has become the norm for many of us over the past six months or so. And Sunrisers Hyderabad have been sharing videos of some of their star players keeping fit in and around the team hotel.

Australia batsman David Warner has been keeping those quads and glutes in shape with some lunges up and down the balcony corridor…

And Afghanistan spin king Rashid Khan is another overseas star exercising in the comfort of his room…

Eoin Morgan 'auditions for Breaking Bad'

There was good news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans as England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan landed in the United Arab Emirates after the international summer came to an end.

And Morgan likened the strict Covid-19 testing to a hit US crime drama…

KKR will be hoping Morgan can put together a concoction of devastating big hits with some innovative, cheeky shots and help the side to their third IPL trophy.

Birthdays in the bubble

Some IPL players celebrated their birthdays while in their bio-secure team bubbles this week.

They may be without friends and loved ones, but their team-mates certainly made it a day to remember.

Firstly, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was given a shout out through the stadium speaker system…

And in keeping with Indian tradition, the 30-year-old had some of his birthday cake smeared across his face…

While 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle was rocking the turban on his 41st birthday…

Gayle was inundated with well-wishers, from cricketing royalty…

To a current superstar and IPL rival…

And even, erm, Piers Morgan…

Sorry you had to see that!