Harry Podmore: Kent pace bowler signs contract extension

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Podmore
Harry Podmore helped Kent win promotion to Division One of the County Championship in 2018

Kent seamer Harry Podmore has signed a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old has taken 118 wickets in 33 first-class games since joining from Middlesex in 2018, 19 of them in the Bob Willis Trophy this summer.

He told the club website: "I'm over the moon to extend my contract at Kent.

"The opportunity for me to grow not only as a player but as a man has been unbelievable and I have seized the opportunity with both hands."

Top Stories

Featured