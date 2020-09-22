Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Curran (3-33) was once again impressive for the Super Kings

IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi Rajasthan Royals 216-7 (20 overs): Samson 74, Smith 69, S Curran 3-33 Chennai Super Kings 200-6 (20 overs): Du Plessis 72, Tewatia 3-37 Rajasthan Royals won by 16 runs Scorecard

England bowler Jofra Archer starred as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in their opening game of the 2020 Indian Premier League.

Archer hit an eight-ball 27 as the Royals posted 216-7, with Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69) putting on 121 for the second wicket.

He then took 1-26 from his four overs as the Super Kings fell 16 runs short.

England and Chennai all-rounder Sam Curran took 3-33, including dismissing Smith, before hitting 17 off six balls.

Sam's brother, Tom, shared 38 with Archer for the eighth wicket before recording figures of 1-54 from his four overs.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis top-scored for Chennai with 72 before Archer had him caught behind.

The Royals were without England's Jos Buttler who is still in quarantine external-link after flying to the United Arab Emirates, where the tournament is taking place due to the coronavirus pandemic, with his family rather than on the chartered flight with the rest of the England and Australia squads after their ODI series finished.

They were also without England all-rounder Ben Stokes who is in New Zealand visiting his ill father.

Chennai, who beat Mumbai in the opening game of the tournament, face Delhi Capitals in their next game on Friday, while Rajasthan face Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.