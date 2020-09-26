Bob Willis Trophy final: Tom Lammonby gives Somerset victory chance against Essex with 116

By Adam WilliamsBBC Sport at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments51

Tom Lammonby raises his bat after reaching his century
Tom Lammonby has scored three centuries in his past three first-class matches
Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day four)
Somerset 301: Byrom 117; S Cook 5-76 & 227-7: Lammonby 116; Porter 4-51
Essex 337-8: Cook 172; Gregory 6-72
Somerset lead Essex by 191 runs
Scorecard

Somerset opener Tom Lammonby made a sparkling 116 to give his side a chance of beating Essex on the last day of the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

His 151-ball knock included 17 fours as Somerset overcame a first-innings deficit of 36 after Essex made 337-8.

Partnerships of 105 with opener Ben Green (41) and 50 with Tom Abell put Somerset in the driving seat at 155-2.

But Jamie Porter (4-51) led Essex's fightback with the ball to reduce them to 227-7 at stumps, a lead of 191.

The day had begun with Essex 30 runs shy of Somerset's first-innings 301.

But Adam Wheater and nightwatchman Porter frustrated Somerset's much-vaunted seam attack to steer them through the first 40 minutes and take what could be a decisive lead.

Should the match finish as a draw, Essex would be presented with the trophy.

The absence of Jack Brooks, nursing a bruised thumb, hampered Somerset's hopes of wrapping up Essex's tail as they used all their permitted 120 overs.

But Lammonby and Green quickly wiped off the deficit and at one stage looked like setting Somerset up for a lead approaching 250 by stumps.

Essex, though, took 5-33 in the hour either side of tea as spinner Simon Harmer (2-79) also made timely breakthroughs.

It could have been even better had Craig Overton (17 not out) not been dropped on nine at long leg by substitute fielder Ben Allison.

But Essex still had time to remove Steven Davies (19) shortly before bad light ended play around 15 minutes early.

Lammonby steps up to Lord's stage

After Sir Alastair Cook demonstrated his class with 172 for Essex on the third day, Lammonby offered a glimpse of what a future England opener could look like with the third century of the match.

The 20-year-old Devonian had lasted just three balls in the first innings before falling without scoring to Sam Cook.

Tom Lammonby
Tom Lammonby has converted all three of his first-class fifties into centuries

But as Somerset began their second innings needing to show positive intent and first wipe off the deficit, he duly stepped up and showed the fluency which characterised his two previous competition centuries against Gloucestershire and Worcestershire.

His quick-fire partnerships with Green and skipper Abell had threatened to take the game away from Essex as he scored 85 of the 147 runs they added between lunch and tea.

As he tucked away three runs into the leg-side to bring up his third century in as many matches, it had come off just 151 balls.

The feat was even more impressive as it came in just his sixth first-class appearance and on his Lord's debut.

There was still time to add a couple more boundaries to the 17 he accumulated before Harmer trapped him leg before for a new career-best 116.

Despite Essex enjoying a flurry of wickets to rein in Somerset's bid to set up a target, the fact they find themselves with a lead of 191 with three wickets still in hand, is largely down to Lammonby's excellent innings.

Somerset opening batsman Tom Lammonby:

"That's got to be the toughest bowling attack I've faced so far.

"It's always nice to contribute with a big innings against such a quality opposition, but there's still a long way to go in this match.

"It's been great to contribute to the team and get the opportunity to play in this side and help us a to a few victories.

"Obviously, it's been an unusual summer and if you'd told me at the start of the year I'd get the opportunities I have had to play so many games, I would've taken it with open arms.

"I'm just really pleased to have had this chance to play in such a strong team."

Essex seamer Jamie Porter:

"The first aim this morning as nightwatchman was just to try and reach small targets and chip away at their lead, but to actually take us past it gave us a great start.

"It's always nice to get wickets, but what I enjoyed most about that spell was clawing a bit of the momentum back in our favour and really drying up their runs by just bowling really straight and attacking the stumps.

"If we do end up drawing and taking the trophy, I don't think it would sour the achievement as we've had to fight very hard to get into this position.

"But when the run chase comes, we will be looking to be positive to go for the win. I think there's a lot of people in our batting order capable of putting in a match-winning innings tomorrow."

Comments

Join the conversation

51 comments

  • Best wishes for Essex tommorow but lovely to see the boy Lammonby follow Sir Alistair with a ton,deserves a chance with the three lions asap!

  • The chances are that at least six hours will be lost to bad light and tomorrow will be a total non-event.

  • Say Team A score 500 (only just over 4 an over), then bowl out Team B for 250. There is nothing in these flawed rules to then stop Team A from just batting and batting and batting, scoring at 3 runs every 2 overs for the rest of the match to obtain a draw. The team with highest 1st innings score probably then has all-but-secured the win as they will just mark time later on. Poorly-conceived rules.

    • Big Mal replied:
      Or one team are 300 all out and the other team were 330-0 batting against very defensive fields when they had to finish. In a 5 day game it doesn’t make sense to stop at 120 overs or having the team with the highest first innings score win. Hopefully back to normal next season

  • essex to win but only just could be a tight finish

  • This season may not have been ideal due to the circumstances but this competition has been good for counties to bring through some good home grown youngsters. The conditions have not been ideal but it has been an intriguing game with some class batting.

  • The idea of - in the highly likely event of a draw, even after 5 days play, for a match in mid Autumn - of first innings counting is a flawed one. Basically encourages one team to block out for a draw. I would suggest, in the event of a draw, the trophy should go to the team scoring at a faster run rate. The organisers had months to set up this final, but the rules are ridiculous. Need revisiting.

    • jakeedwards16 replied:
      Both get 120 overs to bat. Whichever way you look at it whoever bats better gets the upper hand. None of this playing for the draw rubbish. Essex got more runs in the their allocated time, if it is a draw then they win sorry.

  • Amazing what happens when there is a decent surface to play on... perhaps Somerset should take note before preparing sub standard dustbowl wickets for title deciding games.

    • Jimmy replied:
      Somerset will try anything to win something. They play second fiddle to Essex both when they cheat and when they play fair. Glorious losers are the apple munchers.

  • It’s been a great game and the Essex boys are in the driving seat again, but the bias towards Somerset on the BBC is just outrageously blatant. It was seriously irritating, but it’s now becoming just laughable and embarrassing.

  • a good match essex will just edge it cook will be the difference

  • When did the rule change that you can bowl an unlimited number of bouncers in an over. Yes, you Mr Overton?

  • Come on you Essex. Shut the potato farmers up, always whining about 2016, and send them back to Taunton.

    Essex are the better side anyway. They're county champions, not Somerset.

    • Dennis Spinner replied:
      Potato Farming in Somerset? Spoken like a true TOWIE

      FYI we growz apples down 'ere.

  • Two well matched teams, although Sir Alistair is a class above. Odd favour Essex lifting the trophy as they only need to draw.

  • This is good stuff! There is still a lot of cricket left in this one and plenty for Somerset left to play for. Anything over 220 will be a challenging chase for Essex. A couple of early wickets and who knows? I'd love to see Jack Leach get into it on a 5th day pitch.

    What a great knock by young Lammonby - a real find and one for the future.

  • Essex just need to slow down Somerset's scoring rate and make sure they don't get them out so they can't declare until lunch or just before...then just bat out for the draw.

  • Nobody scored more than 200 v Somerset in the group stages.
    Overcast tomorrow. Worn wicket.
    If they get Cook for less than 50 this game will be theirs.

  • Brilliant innings from Tom Lammonby. I think he could be opening for England by next summer..... Just in time for the Ashes!? He looked so assured at Lords👌

  • What a farce! Making the rules up as they go along! Essex were forced to declare due to 120 over limit per innings. No fielding restrictions in final 10 overs of that innings, led to boring cricket! Playing in really terrible conditions with and without lights! Just to get a game in for no reason with no crowd and no sponsorship!

    • Mks replied:
      The rules of 120 overs first-innings limitation were set before the Bob Willis Trophy began meaning Essex were not forced to declare and this meant the innings was closed. This was mainly to protect bowlers from injury and this has usually worked unless you can advise to the contrary.

  • Come on Somerset!!!

  • Cook is the key. If he bats long its Essex win or draw. Somerset need to find a way to get him early...

    Perhaps Leach can get a fewwickets

  • Why did essex declare? Only had to draw to lift trophy!

    • Robbie replied:
      First innings 120 overs limit....another pointless rule change

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Cricket on the BBC