Alastair Cook's dismissal for 31 by Lewis Gregory stalled Essex's pursuit of 237

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day five) Somerset 301: Byrom 117; S Cook 5-76 & 272-7 dec: Lammonby 116; Porter 4-73 Essex 337-8: Cook 172; Gregory 6-72 & 179-6: Ten Doeschate 46; Leach 3-38 Match drawn - Essex win trophy after gaining first-innings lead Scorecard

Essex defied Somerset's bowlers to draw the Bob Willis Trophy final but take the first title after they had secured a first-innings lead of 36 runs.

The county champions were set a target of 237 to win, but after being reduced to 98-4 batted out for a draw.

Ryan ten Doeschate (46) and Adam Wheater (14 not out) survived for almost two hours under the floodlights before Essex finished on 179-6.

It means Somerset's wait for a first red-ball county title continues.

In a repeat of the County Championship-deciding fixture of last season, it was again Essex taking the silverware at Somerset's expense.

They proved the only team throughout the competition able to keep Somerset's four-pronged seam attack, plus England spinner Jack Leach, at bay as they restricted them to just 14 wickets over the two innings.

Somerset began the final day with a lead of 191 and three wickets in hand, knowing they had to give themselves a chance of bowling Essex out to win the title.

They had 81 overs to defend 236 after adding 45 runs without losing a wicket, after declaring their second innings on 272-7.

Craig Overton (45 not out) and Josh Davey (16 not out) negotiated the opening half an hour and Essex appeared content to let them set up a run chase rather than take the remaining three wickets.

Essex started that chase positively, but Nick Browne was well caught by Tom Abell at third slip off Lewis Gregory for 13 and captain Tom Westley departed without scoring in the following over to leave them 26-2.

The prize wicket of Alastair Cook continued to elude them until just after lunch, but Gregory snared the former England captain for a second time in the match to put the brakes on again.

Cook was given out caught behind for 31, but showed his disappointment at the decision with a hand on his hip, perhaps suggesting to umpire Russell Warren the sound had been his bat clipping his front pad rather than outside edge.

His departure saw Essex retreat into defensive mode as Dan Lawrence (35) and Paul Walter (21) stood firm. But the introduction of slow left-armer Leach had an immediate impact for Somerset.

Lawrence was trapped leg before from his second delivery as Leach took his first wicket for almost 10 months since dismissing New Zealand's Tim Southee in England colours in a Test match at Mount Maunganui in November.

As the last session began, Somerset still needed six wickets and Essex another 109 runs.

But Walter lasted just a couple of overs into the evening as Leach came around the wicket and pinned him on the front pad, putting Somerset back in the driving seat.

Essex had around another 30 overs to survive and all-rounder Ten Doeschate and wicketkeeper Wheater had few alarms in doing so.

Ten Doeschate fell just before stumps as Leach claimed 3-38, but shortly after both sides shook hands as Somerset knew their victory chances had passed.

Bob Willis' widow Lauren Clark then presented Essex captain Tom Westley with the trophy, the county's third first-class title in the past four seasons.