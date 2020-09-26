Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Curran scored two half-centuries for Northamptonshire in his four first-class games in 2020

Batsman Ben Curran has signed a new two-year deal with Northamptonshire which to the end of the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old opener, brother of England's Sam and Tom, has been limited to four Bob Willis Trophy appearances in 2020, making 238 runs.

Previously, he has also played for the county in white-ball cricket but has not yet been called upon by coach David Ripley during the T20 Blast.

"It's an exciting time for Northamptonshire cricket." Curran said.

"We've got a good core group of young players and hopefully we can go on and win some trophies in the years to come."

Northants are away to Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast quarter-finals on Thursday (match starts 14:00 BST), with the winners progressing to Finals Day on 3 October.