Lightning spinner George Dockrell appeals for a wicket during Monday's game at Malahide

Test Triangle Interprovincial 50-Over Cup, Malahide North-West Warriors 132-8 (32 overs): S Thompson 36, G Hume 36; S Singh 3-27 Leinster Lightning 133-7 (26.2 overs): C Campher 59*, S Doheny 33; C Young 2-30 Leinster Lightning won by three wickets (DLS)

Leinster Lightning defeated North-West Warriors in the Test Triangle Inter-Provincial 50-Over Cup to chalk up a 2020 campaign without a single loss.

The match at Malahide was reduced to 32 overs because of a rain break with the visitors making 132-8.

An unbeaten 59 from Curtis Campher helped Lightning to victory on 133-7 after 26.2 overs.

Stephen Doheny added 33 as Leinster ended the season with both the Twenty20 and 50-Over titles secured.