Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Feroze Khushi (left) had alcohol poured over him as Essex celebrated

Essex have said their Bob Willis Trophy celebrations did not meet their "inclusive values" after a Muslim player was sprayed with alcohol.

Batsman Feroze Khushi had beer poured over him on the balcony at Lord's as Essex displayed the trophy following Sunday's victory over Somerset.

Khushi, 21, was 12th man in the final.

"Essex prides themselves on their work within multi-diverse communities throughout the county and the surrounding areas," the club said.

"For a substantial period of time, Essex have had a multi-diverse team with players from different backgrounds, religions, and races, where cricket is at the heart of these communities.

"The club has worked extremely hard and will continue to bring cricket to anybody and everybody, and educate on diversity, but further work needs to be done across both sport and society in general, to widen people's knowledge and make them more aware of cultural differences."

After England's World Cup victory in 2019, other players waited for Muslims Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step away before spraying Champagne.