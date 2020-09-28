Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scott Borthwick left Durham for Surrey alongside Mark Stoneman in 2016

Durham have re-signed former England all-rounder Scott Borthwick from Surrey on a five-year contract.

The 30-year-old rejected a contract extension with Durham in 2016 to join Surrey on a three-year deal.

Borthwick won the County Championship with Surrey in 2018 but will now return to his home county.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Surrey and I'd like to say a big thank you to all of the players, staff and members who supported me," he said.

"I cannot express how excited I am to return to Durham. It's a club where I enjoyed a lot of success and will always be my home.

"I can't wait to get on the field at Riverside and help take Durham back to the top of the game."

Borthwick won his only England Test cap against Australia at Sydney in 2014 and also played two one-day internationals and one T20 international in 2011.

He will finish the 2020 domestic season with Surrey, who play in the T20 Blast quarter-finals on Thursday, before returning to Chester-le-Street ahead of pre-season training this winter.

"This is a big signing for the us and shows our intent to take this club forward," Durham director of cricket Marcus North said.

"Scott brings with him a wealth of experience across all three formats and provides us with options at the top of the batting order and as a spinner, which are both areas we need to strengthen."