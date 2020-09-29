Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ian Cockbain has been a star performer in the T20 Blast, including a 19-ball half-century against Birmingham Bears

Gloucestershire batsman Ian Cockbain has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Cockbain, 33, has excelled in the T20 Blast this season, scoring 350 runs at an average of 46.12 and helping Gloucestershire reach the last eight for the fourth time in five seasons.

He told the club website: external-link "I believe I am playing better cricket than ever.

"Gloucestershire will always hold a special place in my heart. Bristol is a great place and is my home from home."

Cockbain is the fourth-highest run-scorer in this year's T20 Blast and has hit the most sixes with 22.

He is also the first Gloucestershire player to reach the 3,000-run mark in the competition.

"I'm not particularly stats driven, I'm proud of being the top T20 run-scorer but wouldn't have known unless I was told. I know it will be something I'll look back on with a huge sense of pride," he added.

Head coach Richard Dawson added: "He brings experience to the changing room, which he can pass on to younger players and, as seen this season, continues to deliver top performances."