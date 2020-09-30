Glamorgan's main base of cricket is at their Sophia Gardens ground in Cardiff

Glamorgan want to meet two ex-cricketers following accusations of racism levelled at the Welsh county.

Former Glamorgan second-team cricketer Mohsin Arif claimed in a Telegraph article external-link that there was preferential treatment to white players.

An alleged incident was also recounted about another player, Imran Hassan.

"We will reach out to both players in the hope we can learn more about their experiences and get their feedback," a Glamorgan statement read.

"We will also speak to wider community groups so we can ensure everybody has the same opportunity and experience playing the game in Wales."

Arif was a second-team player in 2005 and claims the county created a culture where non-white players were not encouraged to feel part of the set-up. He has also accused a former Glamorgan player of racially abusing him during a league game.

The allegations were made after Yorkshire were accused by their former player Azeem Rafiq of fostering a culture of institutional racism with that county undergoing an internal review.

Glamorgan said they were reviewing the incidents: "We are deeply concerned to learn of both Mohsin's and Imran's experiences within our game in Wales.

"Recent societal events have led us all to evaluate our roles in being inclusive and diverse, and we all in cricket recognise the need to change our sport for the better.

"Cricket is not where it should be and we are saddened by Mohsin's and Imran's experiences.

"This begins on our own doorstep and we are actively taking steps to engage with diverse communities in Wales to make cricket more accessible, inclusive and diverse for all.

"BAME-focused programmes such as 'Beyond the Boundary' aim to provide opportunities to play cricket, providing access to the cricket pathway and giving players across Wales the chance to achieve their potential."

'Proactive in our efforts'

Glamorgan currently have two British Asian Cardiff-born players on their books in Prem Sisodiya and Kiran Carlson.

The statement continued: "Over recent years it has also been very positive to see two British Asian players in the Glamorgan first XI, while the Glamorgan board has two British Asian members, giving the organisation a wider awareness and perspective.

"A working group, created to improve our insight and impact into our BAME communities, are tasked in supporting our ambition to become a truly inclusive sport for everyone in Wales.

"This advisory group was formed a month ago and includes Imran Hassan, as well as Glamorgan player Kiran Carlson, BAME cricket coordinator at Cricket Wales, Ali Abdi, and chair at Llandaff CC and director at the National Asian Cricket Council, Sohaila Rauf, and will report in to board members Sameer Rahman, Rizwan Hassan and CEO Hugh Morris for board approval.

"Cricket Wales' own Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Board sub-group has been in place for three years and supports the objectives to ensure grassroots and community cricket in Wales is as inclusive and welcoming to all.

"Cricket Wales is proud to have been recently reaccredited at the intermediate level of the Equality Standard for Sport, which recognises National Governing Bodies' commitments to embedding equality in their organisation, as well as in their sport.

"While we are proactive in our efforts to take the game of cricket out to a more diverse society we know we must do more, and we are open and listening to ways we can further improve."