Zak Crawley made his Test debut against New Zealand in November

Kent and England batsman Zak Crawley has been nominated for both player and young player of the year in the Professional Cricketers' Association annual awards.

Crawley, 22, could become just the second player to win both in the same season after a standout year.

He struck a Test and career-best 267 for England against Pakistan in August.

Crawley has also been named PCA player of the month for September following centuries for Kent in both formats.

The right-hander is nominated for player of the year alongside Essex all-rounder and T20 captain Simon Harmer, Somerset seam bowler Craig Overton and England all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Joining Crawley on the young player shortlist are Surrey batsman Will Jacks and Somerset opener Tom Lammonby, who scored three hundreds in his final three Bob Willis Trophy fixtures, including 116 in the Lord's final against Essex.

Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett is the only previous player to win both main awards, in 2016.

Because of a shortened summer schedule, the women's player of the year award will take into account performances dating back to October 2019.

England captain Heather Knight, all-rounder Nat Sciver and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn have been shortlisted.

The winners will be announced on T20 Blast finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday.