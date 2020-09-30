Last updated on .From the section Cricket

West Indies were the first team to tour the UK since the coronavirus lockdown

West Indies coach Phil Simmons hopes England will return the favour and tour the Caribbean in the near future.

West Indies were the first team to tour the UK since the coronavirus lockdown started when they played three Tests in Southampton and Manchester in July.

The women's team also stepped in to play England when South Africa and India were unable to tour.

"England know that at some point they will have to give us back something, so to speak," Simmons said.

The three-Test series - which England won 2-1 - was played behind closed doors in bio-secure venues.

"I think England know there is not an obligation but fair is fair," Simmons told BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"I think there has been a lot of dialogue between our top brass and the English top brass so I'm sure something is being put in place."

West Indies' T20 tour of Australia has been postponed but they are set to travel to New Zealand in October.

"I think all the countries below the top three (England, Australia and India) need some sort of assistance," Simmons said.

"It's similar to the Premier League looking to help the EFL so something like that would be good."

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said they were "keen to support the West Indies".

"While the current international calendar doesn't allow us to travel to the West Indies before our next scheduled visit in early 2022, we are currently in discussion with them about expanding this tour to include additional games," a statement read.

