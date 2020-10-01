Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Lees was Durham's top run-scorer in the Bob Willis Trophy this summer, with 386 runs coming at an average of 48.25

Batsman Alex Lees and bowler Chris Rushworth are among seven players to sign new deals with Durham.

David Bedingham, Brydon Carse, Gareth Harte, Matthew Potts and Matt Salisbury have also extended their contracts at Emirates Riverside.

However, Twenty20 captain Nathan Rimmington will leave the club at the end of this month.

Scott Steel has turned down the offer of a new deal and has accepted a three-year contract with another county.

Meanwhile, Josh Coughlin and Sol Bell will also depart the club.

Durham have not disclosed the length of the septet's new contracts.

"As a club we are very happy that this group of players have committed their future to Durham," director of cricket Marcus North told the club website. external-link

"We have been working extremely hard in developing a squad that enables us to compete in all competitions."

North said it was "extremely disappointing" that 21-year-old Steel had decided to move on.

"Following our offer to extend Scott's contract, we could not offer the guarantees he was ultimately looking for," he added.

"This has resulted in him accepting a three-year contract with another county."