Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mitchell Claydon finished with match figures of 3-64 in the game against Middlesex on 23 August

Sussex seamer Mitchell Claydon has been banned for nine matches after admitting a charge relating to altering the condition of the ball.

The charge relates to their Bob Willis Trophy game against Middlesex on 23 August.

The sanction took into account a six-match playing suspension imposed on the 37-year-old Australian by Sussex, which the player has already served.

Sussex have also been charged in relation to the incident.

The suspension was imposed by the Cricket Discipline Commission Panel on Wednesday, 30 September.

As such, their defeat by Lancashire in the T20 Blast quarter-finals on Thursday was the first of the three remaining games and he will now miss the first two competitive matches of the 2021 season.

Claydon was charged with a breach of ECB Directives 3.3 and 3.7, which state:

3.3 No Participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which is improper or which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.

3.7 Contravention of the Bob Willis Trophy Playing Conditions 5 or 41.2 … shall be regarded as (i) unfair and improper conduct; and (ii) conduct prejudicial to the interests of cricket and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

Sussex were also charged with breaching the same directives and a CDC Disciplinary Hearing Panel will hear this case in due course.