Woakes and Glenn both shone for England in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic

England players Chris Woakes and Sarah Glenn have won the Professional Cricketers' Association Player of the Year awards.

Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes wins the Reg Hayter Cup for the first time, while Glenn's success follows a breakthrough year for the leg-spinner.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old England and Kent batsman Zak Crawley won the Young Player of the Year award.

The coveted awards are voted on by the players' fellow professionals.

Woakes, who scored a match-winning unbeaten 84 against Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford, said the accolade "came as a bit of a shock".

"I feel honoured and privileged to have had that recognition from my fellow professionals. Obviously some great players have won it so to be amongst them is a brilliant feeling," said Woakes.

"It's a credit to everyone that we have had a full international schedule given what's happened with the Covid-19 pandemic, so I'm really pleased with how my own performance went and obviously the team's as well."

In a double success for Glenn, the 21-year-old was also named as the Player of the Series during England's 5-0 IT20 whitewash over West Indies on 30 September.

"It's pretty special that it was voted for by the girls, knowing that they've got my back," said Glenn. "To know that I've won it and deserved it is very special."

Crawley, who scored an impressive double-hundred in the third Test against Pakistan in August, said it was a "special award" to win.

"Winning the Young Player of the Year means a lot to me and I'm very proud," said Crawley.

"To score 200 in a Test match - I didn't think I was capable of it, so it was just a great moment for me."