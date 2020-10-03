Last updated on .From the section Cricket

T20 Blast Finals Day is facing going into a reserve day for the first time in the competition's history because of bad weather

Rain has delayed the start of T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston, with Surrey set to face Gloucestershire in the first semi-final.

A planned inspection at 11:00 BST was called off because of the weather and the toss has been delayed.

The Edgbaston outfield is saturated after heavy overnight rain and there is a poor weather forecast for Birmingham for the rest of the day.

A reserve day for both semi-finals and final is in place for Sunday.

However, the forecast for then is little better, meaning there is a chance that both semi-finals and final could be decided by a bowl out.

Nottinghamshire are scheduled to take on Lancashire in the second semi-final, before the final is played under floodlights.

Finals Day is taking place in October for the first time after being moved to the very end of the season in the hope that a limited number of spectators would be allowed to attend.

However, the tightening of coronavirus restrictions late last month mean it will be played behind closed doors.