Paul Horton made his first-class debut for Lancashire in 2003, and joined Leicestershire ahead of the 2016 campaign

Leicestershire batsman Paul Horton has retired from professional cricket, bringing an end to a 19-year career.

The 38-year-old right-hander, who captained the club in 2018 and 2019, scored 12,309 first-class runs, including 67 fifties and 24 hundreds.

The former Lancashire opener did not feature for the Foxes during 2020.

"After 421 games at two wonderful clubs, it's time to say goodbye to first-class cricket," he told the Leicestershire website. external-link

"I have been fortunate enough to have a career in something I could only have dreamt of as a child.

"It has been an honour to represent and captain both Lancashire and Leicestershire."

Horton, who joined Leicestershire ahead of the 2016 season, finished his career with a first-class average of 35.47.

He also scored 2,953 List A runs and a further 1,477 in T20 cricket.